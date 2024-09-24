ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 68079 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103630 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167229 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137967 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143196 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139080 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182304 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112076 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172831 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104747 views

DIU units completely liberate Vovchansk Aggregate Plant from occupants: all 30 buildings of the facility are cleared

DIU units completely liberate Vovchansk Aggregate Plant from occupants: all 30 buildings of the facility are cleared

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14637 views

DIU units completely liberated the territory of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant, destroying the occupiers in all 30 buildings. The operation was successfully completed despite the enemy's fierce resistance and the use of heavy equipment.

The GUR units completely liberated the territory of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant and destroyed the occupiers in all the buildings of the enterprise. The facility was transferred to the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine after all 30 buildings were cleared, UNN reports with reference to the GRU.

Details

According to intelligence, on Tuesday, September 24, at 14:40, the commander of the DIU special unit, Timur, reported to the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, on the successful completion of the operation.

The operation was carried out by special DIU groups: "Stugna, Paragon, Junger, BDK, and Terror.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine carried out a systematic clearing of the plant's buildings, constantly engaging in contact with the enemy in dense buildings. In some cases, Ukrainian special forces engaged the enemy in hand-to-hand combat.

Russian propagandist of the “Crab” was eliminated. The GUR provided details16.09.24, 17:16 • 48235 views

The intelligence service added that the Russians turned the aggregate plant into their propaganda "fortress," using the most motivated and professional units in its defense, including even soldiers of the 45th Airborne Brigade of the Special Forces (Kubinka, Moscow).

In addition, a significant number of artillery, kamikaze attack drones, UAVs and heavy flamethrower systems "Solntsepyok" were continuously used against Ukrainian reconnaissance men.

"Despite the enemy's fierce resistance, the DIU fighters managed to destroy the enemy, take prisoners and replenish the exchange fund.

The territory of the aggregate plant was transferred to the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine after all 30 buildings of the facility were cleared," the intelligence summarized.

The DIU told how Russia uses Syrian mercenaries as “cannon fodder” in Luhansk region17.09.24, 11:16 • 22768 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
luhansk-oblastLuhansk Oblast
ahs-krabAHS Krab
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
syriaSyria
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov

Contact us about advertising