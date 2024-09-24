DIU units completely liberate Vovchansk Aggregate Plant from occupants: all 30 buildings of the facility are cleared

The GUR units completely liberated the territory of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant and destroyed the occupiers in all the buildings of the enterprise. The facility was transferred to the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine after all 30 buildings were cleared, UNN reports with reference to the GRU.

Details

According to intelligence, on Tuesday, September 24, at 14:40, the commander of the DIU special unit, Timur, reported to the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, on the successful completion of the operation.

The operation was carried out by special DIU groups: "Stugna, Paragon, Junger, BDK, and Terror.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine carried out a systematic clearing of the plant's buildings, constantly engaging in contact with the enemy in dense buildings. In some cases, Ukrainian special forces engaged the enemy in hand-to-hand combat.

The intelligence service added that the Russians turned the aggregate plant into their propaganda "fortress," using the most motivated and professional units in its defense, including even soldiers of the 45th Airborne Brigade of the Special Forces (Kubinka, Moscow).

In addition, a significant number of artillery, kamikaze attack drones, UAVs and heavy flamethrower systems "Solntsepyok" were continuously used against Ukrainian reconnaissance men.

"Despite the enemy's fierce resistance, the DIU fighters managed to destroy the enemy, take prisoners and replenish the exchange fund.

The territory of the aggregate plant was transferred to the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine after all 30 buildings of the facility were cleared," the intelligence summarized.

