The SBU should impose sanctions on Groza and Naumenko companies that cooperate with sub–sanctioned enterprises - member of the National Security Committee

The Security Service of Ukraine should impose sanctions against companies controlled by Odessa businessmen Sergei Groza and Vladimir Naumenko that have Russian roots and cooperate with sub-sanctioned companies. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment by UNN Gennady Kasai, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense.

It's a shame! We understand that Russia is the enemy. Therefore, law enforcement agencies, in particular, the SBU, should deal with this strictly. Let those who do this be punished. By adding to the sanctions lists, among other things. By seizing their property. We have worked out the mechanism when the state takes away criminals' belongings - Kasai noted.

At the same time, he did not rule out that after a more detailed study of the information, the issue of cooperation between Odessa businessmen Sergei Groza and Vladimir Naumenko and their agricultural holding GNT Group with sub-sanctioned companies or companies with a Russian footprint will be considered by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense.

In general, according to UNN, Ukraine has an extensive network of companies with Russian roots. At first glance, inconspicuous companies that are part of or doing business with the GNT Group holding of Odessa businessmen Sergei Groza and Vladimir Naumenko work in the agricultural sector, which is now of strategic importance in terms of filling the budget of our country, against which Russia has decided a large-scale war.

UNN also found out that the companies controlled by Groza and Naumenko collaborated with the corporation Black Sea Commodities Trading Limited, which fell under the Ukrainian sanctions in early April 2021.

In addition, the companies included in the GNT Group structure actively worked with the sanctioned smuggler Vadim Alperin.