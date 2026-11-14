The Russians plan to infiltrate Kostiantynivka under the guise of a humanitarian mission and establish a foothold there — “ATESH”

The Russian command plans to use a humanitarian mission to covertly transfer military personnel to Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region. The occupiers want to infiltrate the eastern outskirts of the city disguised as civilian volunteers, establish positions, and advance into the urban area. This was reported by the partisan movement "ATESH", UNN writes.

Details

According to information from the movement's agents within the Russian "Center" military grouping, the command of the Russian 8th Combined Arms Army is trying to secure the demining of territory near Kostiantynivka to carry out a humanitarian mission.

If it can be approved, the Russian military plans to use this pretext to infiltrate the gray zone on the eastern outskirts of the city.

According to the occupiers' plan, servicemen in civilian clothes are to enter disguised as employees of humanitarian organizations and volunteers, after which they will take up positions for a further advance.

The Russians are looking for a way to bypass Ukrainian defenses

One of the Russian headquarters servicemen cited by "ATESH" said that the command was considering such a scenario because of the heavy losses incurred during direct assaults.

A direct assault is producing no results because of the high losses. If they manage to secure a humanitarian corridor, they plan to bring in groups disguised as civilians, but the actual task is to establish a foothold on the eastern side – the statement says.

The partisan movement emphasized that using humanitarian cover to conduct military operations may violate the norms of international humanitarian law, which prohibit perfidy.

According to "ATESH", Russian troops may have used similar tactics during the humanitarian truce in Oleshky, Kherson region, from October 27 to November 1, 2026. At that time, the occupiers allegedly used the ceasefire regime to regroup units and covertly move forces.

The hypocrisy Putin hides behind: DeepState on the humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka