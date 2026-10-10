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The Russian Federation's attack on October 10 damaged a restaurant in Kyiv; the metro is operating at intervals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1508 views

Missile debris fell in the courtyard of a building in Obolon. The metro and electric transport are operating with delays due to disruptions in power supply.

The Russian Federation's attack on October 10 damaged a restaurant in Kyiv; the metro is operating at intervals
Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

On Sunday, October 10, Russian occupiers struck a restaurant building in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi District. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, according to UNN.

Details

At another address in Obolon, missile fragments fell in the courtyard of a residential building

- the statement said.

At the same time, the Kyiv City State Administration stated that electric transport service had been restored in all districts of the capital. Transport is operating with delays.

The Kyiv Metro noted: the estimated waiting time for trains on the “red” and “green” lines is 12–15 minutes.

Train service on the “blue” line is operating under dispatch control. The waiting time is more than 15 minutes. The increased intervals between trains are due to disruptions in the electricity supply from external power-supply centers

 - the statement said.

UNN photojournalist Andrii Khodkov visited the scene and is publishing footage of the aftermath of the enemy strike on the capital’s Obolonskyi District.

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

We remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that the situation with the capital’s energy supply had deteriorated due to damage to an energy facility in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian strike.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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