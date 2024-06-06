Russian army continues to strengthen its forces in the north of Kharkiv region, but the Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy - Demchenko

Russian troops continue to strengthen their forces in the direction of Liptsev, Kharkiv region, in the direction of Volchansk, Kharkiv region, where fighting is underway, but the Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy and defeat him. This was stated on Thursday on the air of the telethon by the speaker of the state border service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko, reports UNN.

If we talk about the border with the aggressor country, I can note that what is currently being recorded, the enemy continues to strengthen its forces in the direction of the settlement of Liptsy, in the direction of the settlement of Volchansk, where the fighting is underway, where the enemy began assault operations on May 10, but all components of the Defense Forces, and the state border service continue to restrain the enemy, inflict damage on him Demchenko said.

He noted that it can never be ruled out that the enemy will want to transfer or expand the war zone in other areas, including the Kharkiv or Sumy regions.

"But from the information that is happening now and what is happening in the Kharkiv region, we see that the enemy does not have enough forces to achieve its strategic goal. It is impossible to exclude the possibility of expanding the war zone on the border with the aggressor country, but at the moment the fighting continues only in two directions," Demchenko added.

He also said that the enemy continues to strike at Sumy and Chernihiv regions, using a variety of weapons.

"But recently, we can note a certain decrease in the number of attacks than it was a few months ago. But these actions do not stop on a daily basis. Every day the enemy strikes, and most of the attacks fall on settlements, which is why people who live in the border area suffer," Demchenko concluded.

Recall

Over the past day , 111 military clashes occurred at the front, of which 32 were in the Pokrovsky direction.