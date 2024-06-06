Russian army continues to strengthen its forces in the north of Kharkiv region, but the Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy - Demchenko

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 40958 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100755 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144004 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148611 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244007 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172877 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164411 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148164 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222235 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM • 76663 views

March 1, 10:44 AM • 76663 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 110304 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110304 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 35961 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 49386 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM • 85605 views

March 1, 12:32 PM • 85605 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244008 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244008 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222235 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222235 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208573 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234492 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 221476 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221476 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 40958 views

06:49 PM • 40958 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 25461 views

05:32 PM • 25461 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 30744 views

04:47 PM • 30744 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 110304 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110304 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 112548 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112548 views
Russian army continues to strengthen its forces in the north of Kharkiv region, but the Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy - Demchenko

Russian army continues to strengthen its forces in the north of Kharkiv region, but the Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy - Demchenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19859 views

Russian troops continue to strengthen their forces in the area of the settlements of Liptsy and Volchansk, Kharkiv region, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the enemy.

Russian troops continue to strengthen their forces in the direction of Liptsev, Kharkiv region, in the direction of Volchansk, Kharkiv region, where fighting is underway, but the Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy and defeat him. This was stated on Thursday on the air of the telethon by the speaker of the state border service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko, reports UNN.

If we talk about the border with the aggressor country, I can note that what is currently being recorded, the enemy continues to strengthen its forces in the direction of the settlement of Liptsy, in the direction of the settlement of Volchansk, where the fighting is underway, where the enemy began assault operations on May 10, but all components of the Defense Forces, and the state border service continue to restrain the enemy, inflict damage on him

Demchenko said.

He noted that it can never be ruled out that the enemy will want to transfer or expand the war zone in other areas, including the Kharkiv or Sumy regions.

"But from the information that is happening now and what is happening in the Kharkiv region, we see that the enemy does not have enough forces to achieve its strategic goal. It is impossible to exclude the possibility of expanding the war zone on the border with the aggressor country, but at the moment the fighting continues only in two directions," Demchenko added.

He also said that the enemy continues to strike at Sumy and Chernihiv regions, using a variety of weapons.

"But recently, we can note a certain decrease in the number of attacks than it was a few months ago. But these actions do not stop on a daily basis. Every day the enemy strikes, and most of the attacks fall on settlements, which is why people who live in the border area suffer," Demchenko concluded.

Recall

Over the past day , 111 military clashes occurred at the front, of which 32 were in the Pokrovsky direction.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

