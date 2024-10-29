The results of the parliamentary elections: Orban praises Georgia for not becoming “second Ukraine”

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

The results of the parliamentary elections: Orban praises Georgia for not becoming “second Ukraine”

Kyiv • UNN

 13166 views

During his visit to Georgia, Viktor Orban congratulated the Georgian Dream on its election victory. He said that the country had not allowed itself to be drawn into a war with Russia, as it had been with Ukraine.

The results of the parliamentary elections: Orban praises Georgia for not becoming “second Ukraine”

During his visit to Georgia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated the country on its parliamentary elections, which allegedly prevented it from becoming a "second Ukraine." This was reported by Politicoand UNN.

Details

Thus, the Hungarian leader congratulated the Georgian Dream party on its victory in the vote and stated that it was the party that prevented Georgia from becoming a "second Ukraine"

I would also like to congratulate the Georgian government for not allowing Georgia to become a second Ukraine by pursuing a pro-European policy. We very much appreciate the Prime Minister's commitment to this idea, and I am confident that Georgia will be well suited to join the EU by the end of this decade

- Orban said. 

He also reiterated that his country seeks peace and repeated the pre-election narrative of the "Georgian Dream" that Western countries wanted to draw Georgia into Russia's war against Ukraine 

13 EU ministers criticize Orban's visit to Georgia amid parliamentary elections28.10.24, 21:16 • 14210 views

Addendum

Viktor Orban also noted that the voting in the parliamentary elections was held in accordance with all civilized norms. According to him, he reviewed the reports of Hungarian observers, which were "positive in all aspects.

(The report - ed.) describes free and fair elections, and I would like to congratulate the Prime Minister of Georgia on that. (...) The elections were free and fair, but the dispute will continue in Europe. We have to take it seriously, because it happens. ... When conservative parties win, such disputes always arise. This is European politics - if the liberals win, they say it's democratic, and if the conservatives win, they say it's not

- Orban said. 

Recall

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili called the results of the parliamentary elections totally falsified and refused to recognize them.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Salome Zurabishvili
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
Georgia
