The results of the parliamentary elections: Orban praises Georgia for not becoming “second Ukraine”
Kyiv • UNN
During his visit to Georgia, Viktor Orban congratulated the Georgian Dream on its election victory. He said that the country had not allowed itself to be drawn into a war with Russia, as it had been with Ukraine.
During his visit to Georgia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated the country on its parliamentary elections, which allegedly prevented it from becoming a "second Ukraine." This was reported by Politicoand UNN.
Thus, the Hungarian leader congratulated the Georgian Dream party on its victory in the vote and stated that it was the party that prevented Georgia from becoming a "second Ukraine"
I would also like to congratulate the Georgian government for not allowing Georgia to become a second Ukraine by pursuing a pro-European policy. We very much appreciate the Prime Minister's commitment to this idea, and I am confident that Georgia will be well suited to join the EU by the end of this decade
He also reiterated that his country seeks peace and repeated the pre-election narrative of the "Georgian Dream" that Western countries wanted to draw Georgia into Russia's war against Ukraine
Viktor Orban also noted that the voting in the parliamentary elections was held in accordance with all civilized norms. According to him, he reviewed the reports of Hungarian observers, which were "positive in all aspects.
(The report - ed.) describes free and fair elections, and I would like to congratulate the Prime Minister of Georgia on that. (...) The elections were free and fair, but the dispute will continue in Europe. We have to take it seriously, because it happens. ... When conservative parties win, such disputes always arise. This is European politics - if the liberals win, they say it's democratic, and if the conservatives win, they say it's not
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili called the results of the parliamentary elections totally falsified and refused to recognize them.