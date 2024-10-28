13 EU ministers criticize Orban's visit to Georgia amid parliamentary elections
Kyiv • UNN
Ministers from 13 EU countries expressed “deep concern” about the situation in Georgia after the parliamentary elections. They condemned Viktor Orban's premature visit to Tbilisi and said he did not represent the EU.
Ministers from thirteen European Union member states have criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's decision to invade Georgia after the October 26 parliamentary elections. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by EU ministers released by the German Foreign Ministry.
Details
In a joint statement , thirteen European ministers expressed "deep concern" about the current situation in Georgia and called for an investigation into complaints about the parliamentary elections and the elimination of the violations found.
They also criticized Viktor Orban's trip to Georgia.
We criticize Prime Minister Orban's premature visit to Georgia. He is not speaking on behalf of the EU
The statement was signed by the foreign ministers and ministers for European affairs of the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Finland, France, Ireland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, and Sweden.
Addendum
In addition, EU officials emphasized that violations of election integrity are incompatible with the standards expected of a candidate for accession to the European Union.
They are a betrayal of the legitimate European aspirations of the Georgian people
Recall
On the evening of October 28, Viktor Orban arrived in Tbilisi. Local residents booed cars with Hungarian flags on Rustaveli Avenue. The protesters chanted anti-Russian slogans, while the Hungarian Prime Minister declared his support for Georgia.