Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16971 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

The process of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU will be difficult-Poland

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16917 views

Ukraine's accession to the EU will be a complex process that requires continued reforms, the ministers of Poland and Germany said during a joint press conference in Kiev.

The process of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU will be difficult-Poland

The process of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU will be difficult, and it will require Kiev to continue reforms. This was announced by Polish minister for European Union Affairs Adam Shlapka during a joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishina and German state minister for European Affairs Anna Luhrmann in Kyiv .

Poland has always supported Ukraine's European integration, and I would like to emphasize that Ukraine has fulfilled all the conditions set by the European Commission to officially start the process of accession negotiations

Shlapka said.

He recalled that the EU-Ukraine Intergovernmental Conference will be held next week.

We must continue this process and go step by step крок we must understand that this will be a difficult process, it will require Ukraine to continue reforms, it is not about putting ticks, but about changing the country

- said Shlapka.

German minister of state for European Affairs Anna Luhrmann stressed that the future of Ukraine is certainly in the EU.

Actually, for this purpose, we all arrived today to confirm this. We worked very closely and fruitfully with all state bodies of Ukraine, in particular with Stefanyshyna, on the implementation of reforms. I would like to note that Ukraine has achieved huge achievements in its development with the implementation of reforms

Luhrmann noted.

Addition

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanyshyna reported that the second meeting in the format of the Weimar Triangle was held in Kiev, where the ministers publicly confirmed that Ukraine is moving to a new stage of movement towards EU membership.

  German Minister of State for European Affairs Anna Luhrmann and Polish minister for European Union Affairs Adam Schlapka were also present.

Help

The Weimar Triangle is an informal political association of Germany, France and Poland that emerged in 1991. The first meeting of the foreign ministers of the three countries was held in the German city of Weimar.

The primary goal of the Weimar Triangle was to promote Poland's accession to NATO and the EU. However, the association continued to exist after Poland became a member of these organizations.

Within the framework of the Weimar Triangle, the leaders of the three states and ministers meet to develop a common position on important issues.

Anna Murashko

