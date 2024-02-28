$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43705 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 172420 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 101263 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 348788 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 283933 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207491 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241201 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253963 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160091 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372689 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

"The problem of Transnistria is not new. This creates a risk of Russian provocation" - Tusk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26286 views

Tensions in the pro-Russian separatist region of Transnistria in Moldova pose a risk of further Russian provocations, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

"The problem of Transnistria is not new. This creates a risk of Russian provocation" - Tusk

Tensions in Transnistria are "dangerous" for the region and Ukraine. This statement was made by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, assessing the current tensions in Moldova's pro-Russian separatist region of Transnistria. Tusk's statement regarding the unrecognized republic in Moldova was quoted by the Polish edition of Velsat, reported by UNN.

The problem of Moldova and Transnistria is not new. It creates a risk of Russian provocation, a risk that has been present all along. This is a dangerous situation not only for Ukraine, which is engaged in a full-scale war with Russia. This situation is dramatic. No one today can predict the long-term prospects of this war.

- Donald Tusk assessed the danger.

Details

Tusk made the statement about Moldova's Transnistria during a press conference after a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. The latter also expressed his views on Moldova, and noted that the country is interesting for Poland and Norway in the context of "the elections that will take place in the coming months.

We have to realize, I think, that it can become a victim of aggression, as well as hybrid threats. Our support program for Ukraine also includes Moldova, which we support in strengthening democratic institutions. We will be following this situation closely. 

- said Jonas Garom Ster.

Prime Minister Tusk added that Transnistria has no border with Russia, only with Ukraine, so "what are the considerations of whether there will be a Russian attack?"

He emphasized that this would require another attack on the territory of Ukraine. He also noted that Moldova also shares a border with another NATO country, Romania.

It will also signal that another NATO country cannot feel safe. We have Polish experience with Russia and know that any scenario is possible.

- Tusk said.

Tusk emphasized that the only way to stop President [Vladimir] Putin is to simply demonstrate more force.

For reference

Transnistria is a separatist republic with a dominant Russian-speaking population on the territory of Moldova. In the early 1990s, they refused to be loyal to the authorities in Chisinau and after a short war accompanied by Russian intervention, they gained autonomy. Transnistria has its own president, army, security forces, tax services, and currency. However, almost all European countries still do not recognize this republic. Russia itself has not recognized Transnistria's independence, although it still supports it economically and politically.

It should be noted that about 1,500 Russian soldiers are officially stationed in Transnistria.

Context

Today, a congress of "deputies" and "advisers" was held in Transnistria  . The government of the unrecognized republic appealed to Russia for help in connection with the economic blockade by Moldova.  Tomorrow, Putin is to address the Federal Assembly of Russia on this issue.

State Duma to consider Transnistria's request for assistance in the face of Moldova's economic blockade28.02.24, 19:03 • 26473 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarNews of the World
Transnistria
NATO
Chisinau
Norway
Donald Tusk
Romania
Ukraine
Moldova
