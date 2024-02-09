The President of Ukraine dismissed the Chief of the General Staff and appointed a new Supreme Commander-in-Chief and members of the National Security and Defense Council

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101980 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128773 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129901 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171398 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169311 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275598 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177839 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167012 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148719 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244308 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101629 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85789 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82425 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94752 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35350 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275598 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244308 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229525 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254978 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240867 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 3693 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128773 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103716 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103845 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120152 views
The President of Ukraine dismissed the Chief of the General Staff and appointed a new Supreme Commander-in-Chief and members of the National Security and Defense Council

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35207 views

Decrees on the new composition of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff and the National Security and Defense Council and the appointment of Bragilevych as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are published

The website of the official representative office of the President of Ukraine has published decrees on personnel changes in the military. In particular, the documents on the dismissal of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Shaptala and the appointment of Anatoliy Bargylevych in his place have been published. Changes to the staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Office and the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine were also approved.  This was reported by UNN with reference to the website of the head of state.

Details

According to Decree No. 65/2024, Serhiy Shaptala was dismissed from the post of Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. By Decree No. 66/2024, the President appointed Anatoliy Bargylevych to replace him.

This appointment would not have been possible if Zelenskyy had not dismissed Bargylevych from the post of Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Decree No. 64/2024. It is not yet known who will take over his former position and become the new Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. will take over his former position and become the new Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

By two more decrees, the President of Ukraine introduced the new Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.  At the same time, Zelenskyy approved the withdrawal of Valeriy Zaluzhnyi from these military meetings. And the President also excluded Yulia Laputina, who had been a member of the National Security and Defense Council since 2021, from the NSDC.

Anatoliy Bragilevych appointed as new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine09.02.24, 21:08 • 116790 views

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
ukraineUkraine
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi

