The President of Ukraine dismissed the Chief of the General Staff and appointed a new Supreme Commander-in-Chief and members of the National Security and Defense Council

The website of the official representative office of the President of Ukraine has published decrees on personnel changes in the military. In particular, the documents on the dismissal of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Shaptala and the appointment of Anatoliy Bargylevych in his place have been published. Changes to the staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Office and the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine were also approved. This was reported by UNN with reference to the website of the head of state.

Details

According to Decree No. 65/2024, Serhiy Shaptala was dismissed from the post of Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. By Decree No. 66/2024, the President appointed Anatoliy Bargylevych to replace him.

This appointment would not have been possible if Zelenskyy had not dismissed Bargylevych from the post of Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Decree No. 64/2024. It is not yet known who will take over his former position and become the new Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

By two more decrees, the President of Ukraine introduced the new Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff. At the same time, Zelenskyy approved the withdrawal of Valeriy Zaluzhnyi from these military meetings. And the President also excluded Yulia Laputina, who had been a member of the National Security and Defense Council since 2021, from the NSDC.

