The draft law on the establishment of the military police was registered in the Council: the Ministry of Defense called to support the document

Today, the parliament registered the draft law No. 6569-D on the creation of a military police in Ukraine. The Defense Ministry has already called on people's deputies to support this document. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine.

Details

The ministry notes that this document is of key importance for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are in urgent need of creating a justice system, the first step to which is the military police.

The Ministry of defense of Ukraine calls on people's deputies to prioritize the draft law No. 6569-D on the creation of a military police on the basis of the military law enforcement service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It will have the right to search for, detain military personnel, record crimes, and protect their rights according to the NATO AJP-3.21 standard - the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

In addition, the ministry notes the need for investigative powers for the military police and plans to cooperate with deputies to improve the draft law.

Addition

On Friday, May 31, the Parliament registered a bill on military police. One of the initiators of the document is Chairman of the law enforcement committee of the Verkhovna Rada Serhiy Ionushas.

The authors of the document propose to create the military police as a military formation with law enforcement functions, which will be part of the security and defense sector.

Its purpose will be to ensure law and order and military discipline in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the state special transport service.

The purpose of the draft law is to create legislative grounds and legal bases for the activities of the military police as a military formation with law enforcement functions, which is part of the security and defense sector, and which main task is to ensure law and order and military discipline in the Ministry of defense of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the state special transport service - it says in the explanatory note.

The authors of the document also note that the current military law enforcement service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine does not have the authority to carry out operational search measures and bring persons to justice

At the same time, the lack of proper search for deserters and other persons who voluntarily left their places of service, failure to ensure the inevitability of their punishment, can negatively affect the state of combat readiness and law and order in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations - - note the initiators of the bill.

Recall

Employees of the state Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the SBU, detained and reported suspicion to a serviceman who escaped from the service and boasted that he would not return to the armed forces of Ukraine and incited other soldiers to flee.