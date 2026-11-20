In Kyiv, following a massive Russian attack, the number of injured rose from two to approximately 15 people. The deaths of three people, who according to preliminary information were employees of "Kyivvodokanal," have also been confirmed. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writes UNN.

Details

According to the mayor, information about the consequences of the enemy strikes continues to come in, while medics are working directly at the scene.

At this point, three deaths are known. According to preliminary information, they were employees of "Kyivvodokanal." There are also injured people. Preliminary estimates put the number at around 15. Medics are working at the scene and providing assistance – Klitschko reported.

The number of injured has risen sharply

Earlier, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported three fatalities and only two people injured as a result of the Russian attack.

The capital came under numerous ballistic missile strikes overnight and in the morning of November 20. The attack also damaged several bridges, including the Podilskyi-Voskresenskyi, Darnytskyi, and Pivdennyi bridges. Traffic restrictions were introduced on some crossings.

Information about the injured, those killed, and the extent of the destruction is still being уточнена.

About 50 missiles simultaneously over Ukraine – Russia attacks the western regions; there are fatalities in Kyiv