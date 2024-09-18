The Ministry of Social Policy has developed a draft law on basic social assistance and will soon submit it to the Parliament

A draft law on the introduction of basic social assistance will soon be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, which will simplify the procedure for receiving social benefits. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Social Policy Daria Marchak during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We have developed a draft law on the introduction of basic social assistance. The logic of this draft law is that instead of "collecting" small payments, one could apply for social benefits through Diia - Marchak said.

According to her, this reform is actually ready and the draft law will soon be submitted to the Parliament.

Recall

The Government approved a resolution to reduce paperwork for social welfare payments. This will speed up the processing of applications and reduce corruption risks through the use of the Unified Social Information System.

