Who among IDPs can count on the extension of accommodation payments - the answer of the Ministry of Social Policy

To continue supporting internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the most difficult life circumstances, the government has extended these payments for another 6 months, that is, until February 2025, the Ministry of Social Policy reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the ministry, for those IDPs whose payment period was due to end in August 2024, these payments will be extended.

"All internally displaced persons who were receiving IDP accommodation allowance as of August 24th, all of them have had their payments extended... whose period of receiving payments was about to end. We have extended this period for all of them. That is, there are no exceptions. The only thing is that in September, we will automatically check, through the exchange of data with various IT systems, whether the entry criteria have changed, or whether the families have met the conditions for receiving this assistance. But IDP families themselves do not need to do anything for this, we will do all the work... The overwhelming majority of IDPs have been receiving assistance and will continue to receive it until February 25," said Daria Marchak, First Deputy Minister of Social Policy, during the telethon.

When asked to clarify how the state will verify the difficult financial situation, since this is the category defined in the government's decision to extend payments, the official noted that "these families were extended assistance back in March 24.

"And since March 24, only IDP families who are really in difficult life circumstances have continued to receive this assistance. And now all of these families, without exception, have continued to receive the benefit," she said.

Addendum

On August 30, the government extended state aid payments to the most vulnerable IDPs for another six-month period.

"Thus, payments will be continued to internally displaced persons who are currently receiving state housing assistance in accordance with the previously defined vulnerability categories," the Ministry of Reintegration stated.

According to the Association of Ukrainian Cities, which submitted proposals to the government's draft decision, assistance is provided:

persons who are unable to work - take care of children, seriously ill, persons with disabilities;

persons with low incomes (below UAH 9,444);

persons with disabilities of group I or II, children with disabilities under 18 years of age, seriously ill children, - orphans and children deprived of parental care.

Earlier it was reportedthat the Ministry of Social Policy transfers budget funds for the payment of accommodation allowances for IDPs after the 15th and 28th of each month. The amount of payments remains the same: