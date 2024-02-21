The Ministry of Internal Affairs showed what a frontline city in Donetsk region looks like

What is happening now in the town of Kurakhove, located in the frontline zone of Donetsk region. The video, which was filmed by the National Guard, was released by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Kindergartens and schools were destroyed, houses and cultural monuments were destroyed. The land is scorched. The city, where life once flourished, is now turning into a ruin. Soldiers of the National Guard are defending the city, which is shelled by the occupiers day after day. We stand for every meter of our land. - the defense lawyers wrote under the video.

Russian Federation starts transferring surviving units from Avdiivka to other frontline areas - Zhorin

According to the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 66 combat engagements took place on the frontline over the past day. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 125 air strikes, fired 124 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas