The Ministry of Internal Affairs showed what a frontline city in Donetsk region looks like

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26295 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs showed footage of the destroyed town of Kurakhove in Donetsk region, where kindergartens and schools were destroyed as a result of shelling by Russian troops occupying the territory.

What is happening now in the town of Kurakhove, located in the frontline zone of Donetsk region. The video, which was filmed by the National Guard, was released by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Kindergartens and schools were destroyed, houses and cultural monuments were destroyed. The land is scorched. The city, where life once flourished, is now turning into a ruin. Soldiers of the National Guard are defending the city, which is shelled by the occupiers day after day. We stand for every meter of our land.

Russian Federation starts transferring surviving units from Avdiivka to other frontline areas - Zhorin21.02.24, 17:43 • 26664 views

Optional

According to the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 66 combat engagements took place on the frontline over the past day. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 125 air strikes, fired 124 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarMultimedia
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising