Ministry of Education revealed which university was affected by Russia’s overnight attack on Kyiv

As a result of the overnight Russian shelling of Kyiv, the educational buildings and dormitories of the State University of Trade and Economics were damaged. Several people are known to have been injured, while there were no fatalities among students or staff. This was reported by Ukraine’s Minister of Education and Science Andriy Butenko on October 27, UNN reports.

Details

According to the minister, Russia cynically struck educational infrastructure facilities again this night.

"The educational buildings and dormitories of the State University of Trade and Economics were damaged in the shelling. Preliminary reports indicate that several people were injured. They were provided with the necessary medical assistance. Fortunately, there were no fatalities among students or staff. The information circulated the previous night was not confirmed," Butenko wrote on social media.

"This is yet another time the terrorist state has attacked educational institutions. Whether it is a university, a research institution, college, school, or kindergarten, the enemy directs its missiles at children, teachers, and researchers without any remorse or humanity. Moscow’s cynical actions have no justification whatsoever. Once again, I urge all participants in the educational process: during an air raid alert, it is important to immediately proceed to a shelter. Safety must come first, and a shelter is the only option during Russian shelling," the Minister of Education and Science said.

At present, according to him, the university is assessing the damage.

What is known about the SUTE university

The State University of Trade and Economics (SUTE) trains and provides advanced professional training for specialists in domestic and foreign trade, economics, international economic relations, public governance and administration, finance and banking, insurance, entrepreneurship, trade and stock exchange activities, accounting and taxation, financial control and auditing, management, marketing, journalism, law, international law, tourism, the hotel and restaurant business, food technologies, psychology, philology, sociology, and IT fields: cybersecurity, software engineering, computer science, and systems analysis, according to data on the university’s website.

According to open sources, in 2025, in the field of "Social Sciences and Management," in the "Economics and Econometrics" subject area of the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025, it received a rank of 551–700 worldwide (entering the TOP 5 best universities in Ukraine and becoming one of 10 Ukrainian higher education institutions included in the ranking).

It should be recalled

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia attacked Ukraine with 16 missiles and more than 280 drones. There were hits, and 12 people were injured in the strike on the university campus in Kyiv.