The Ministry of defense is working on allocating an additional 370 billion rubles for the purchase of weapons-Umerov

Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov announced the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers to allocate an additional almost 370 billion UAH for the purchase of weapons. UNN writes about this with a link to the minister's post on Facebook.

Umerov stressed that together with commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky, he constantly conducts work in the frontline regions. In particular, they communicate with Brigade Commanders on the ground, where all the needs of the military are best felt.

We are exploring new opportunities to support our defense industry enterprises to meet the logistics needs of the army and timely shipment of the necessary weapons. now, in particular, we are working on the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers to allocate an additional almost 370 billion UAH for the purchase of weapons - said the minister of defense of Ukraine.

The amount of spending on the defense and security sector is growing significantly, the Ministry of Finance does not rule out budget revision

He said that the other day he visited the Kharkiv direction, where heavy fighting continues, However, our defenders are actively countering the enemy, causing him losses in manpower and equipment. Umerov assured that the Ukrainian Armed Forces understand the enemy's intentions and control the situation.

I heard a report on the operational situation in the region from brigade commanders who are holding back enemy efforts in this direction. held a productive meeting with the regional leadership and the SBU, discussed the current situation and ways to improve it - - summed up Rustem Umerov.

According to the Ministry of Finance, in January-April 2024 , more than UAH 554 billion was allocated from the state budget for the security and Defense Sector, or 58.6% of the total amount of expenditures that were directed, in particular, to monetary support for military personnel and the purchase of equipment.