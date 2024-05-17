The amount of spending on the defense and security sector is growing significantly, the Ministry of Finance does not rule out budget revision

Due to delays in the supply of military equipment, defense spending is growing, which may lead to changes in the budget for additional funding. This was stated by Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Due to the delay in the supply of weapons and necessary ammunition, artillery, and other equipment, we have to purchase or produce it ourselves and do it quickly enough and in volumes that we did not plan at the beginning of this year. Therefore, our spending on the defense security sector is growing significantly. We have to cover these expenses on our own, taking into account the resources available in our budget - Marchenko noted.

According to the Minister of Finance, in terms of non-military expenditures, the partners fully cover the needs. To cover military expenditures, the Ministry of Finance plans to cooperate with the Parliament to possibly make partial changes to the budget to provide additional funding for the security and defense sector.

Recall

In the first three months of 2024, the state budget expenditures for the security and defense sector amounted to UAH 408.2 billion, or 58.9% of the total general fund expenditures.

The Government approved the revision of state budget expenditures in certain areas for 2024