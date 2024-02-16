"The "dirty" information campaign against the Ministry of Defense and the State Logistics Operator may be not only an attempt to disrupt tenders for the supply of food to the Ukrainian army, but also a deliberate provocation, behind which is the state traitor Viktor Medvedchuk, UNN writes.

The recent surge of information attacks on the new team of the Ministry of Defense "coincidentally" coincided with the moment when a certain company, Trade Granit Invest, tried to block the holding of tenders for the supply of food for the Armed Forces announced under the new transparent rules.

Since the middle of last year, this company has become a well-known court troll. After all, when food purchases for the Ukrainian army became available on Prozorro, it regularly tried to challenge their conduct and results in courts.

If we simplify the chain of intricacies inherent in Ukrainian "shadow" business, we have the following situation. Trade Granit Invest is associated with the once influential Trade Commodity group, to which a certain Vladyslav Yakubovsky is directly related. The owner of Trade Granit Invest, Yulia Pavlichenko, once worked with Yakubovsky at the State Environmental Investment Agency of Ukraine. And later, together with him, she became a co-owner of the Ukrainian Locomotive Construction Company.

The State Environmental Investment Agency, which Yakubovsky headed during the time of fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych, was accused, not without reason, of embezzling more than one billion hryvnias allocated to Ukraine under the Kyoto Protocol, funds that leading industrialized countries allocate to combat greenhouse gas emissions.

During Poroshenko's presidency, Trade Commodity was engaged in the supply of fuel and lubricants to the Armed Forces. According to media reports, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine overpaid more than UAH 100 million for this "cooperation."

At the same time, Maxmed International participated in Ukrzaliznytsia's tenders. But not to win them, but to challenge them and subsequently open the way for other firms from the Trade Commodity group to win.

"At that time, Maxmed International was headed by the aforementioned Yulia Pavlichenko.

And the icing on the cake is that Yakubovsky is closely connected in his schemes with Oleksandr Ponomaryov, a member of the heir apparent to the Party of Regions, which has already been banned by the OPFL, a close associate of Viktor Medvedchuk, who was placed under arrest by the court last July on suspicion of treason.

The schemes, in fact, consisted in the fact that for many years the Yakubovsky-Ponomarev-Medvedchuk firms had been supplying the Armed Forces and Ukrzaliznytsia with low-quality fuel and lubricants at inflated prices.

Yakubovsky, by the way, was involved in companies that tried to monopolize the market of food supplies for the Ukrainian army back in Yushchenko's time.

In view of this, it seems absolutely logical that the key critics of the actions of the new team of the Ministry of Defense and the DOT are pseudo-experts - "canned goods" from Viktor Medvedchuk's pool.

The current "dirty" campaign is not just an attempt to take over the food supply market for the Armed Forces. This is a clear attempt by the enemy to put pressure on a real sore spot, and thereby try to undermine the situation in the Ukrainian army, because no one has ever canceled the simple truth that a hungry soldier is a bad soldier..

Context

For the second week in a row, a planned information campaign has been conducted against the Ministry of Defense and the State Operator of the Logisticsby pseudo-experts who have collaborated with Viktor Medvedchuk and other pro-Russian politicians.

Behind the "dirty" media campaign against the new team of the Defense Ministry and the State Logistics Operator may be a company that has already been involved in scandals with food tenders for the Armed Forces.

Military expert Mykhailo Zhyrokhov is convinced that companies that have been supplying food to the armed forces since the days of fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych perceive any attempts to establish fair rules of the game in this area as a blow to their monopoly position. And in order to maintain their positions, they resort to various methods of pressure .

"The fact is that procurement of food for the army has always been, let's say, potentially corrupt. And over time, a certain structure, a certain mafia, has formed there - companies that have been suppliers of food since the days of Yanukovych. And they perceive any changes in this market, changes for the better, as a blow to their monopoly, so they use, among other things, media injections. Multidirectional injections that undermine public confidence in this emerging structure (the State Logistics Operator - ed.). We need to look at who benefits from this. And it is definitely not beneficial to the army or society," Zhyrokhov said in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

This is a planned campaign, as there are a lot of similar messages - a political scientist about an information attack on the Ministry of Defense and the DOT