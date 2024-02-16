ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101859 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128630 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129806 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171313 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169266 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275501 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177826 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167007 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148716 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244229 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101539 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85140 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 81772 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94098 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 34606 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275501 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244229 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229444 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254895 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240791 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 2879 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128630 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103681 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103813 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120120 views
Actual
The Kremlin's hand: why Viktor Medvedchuk, a state traitor, may be personally behind the information attack on the Defense Ministry

The Kremlin's hand: why Viktor Medvedchuk, a state traitor, may be personally behind the information attack on the Defense Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 440754 views

Kremlin-linked Viktor Medvedchuk may personally be behind the recent information attack on the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and the State Logistics Operator to disrupt tenders for food supplies for the Ukrainian army.

"The "dirty" information campaign against the Ministry of Defense and the State Logistics Operator may be not only an attempt to disrupt tenders for the supply of food to the Ukrainian army, but also a deliberate provocation, behind which is the state traitor Viktor Medvedchuk, UNN writes.

The recent surge of information attacks on the new team of the Ministry of Defense "coincidentally" coincided with the moment when a certain company, Trade Granit Invest, tried to block the holding of tenders for the supply of food for the Armed Forces announced under the new transparent rules. 

Since the middle of last year, this company has become a well-known court troll. After all, when food purchases for the Ukrainian army became available on Prozorro, it regularly tried to challenge their conduct and results in courts.

If we simplify the chain of intricacies inherent in Ukrainian "shadow" business, we have the following situation. Trade Granit Invest is associated with the once influential Trade Commodity group, to which a certain Vladyslav Yakubovsky is directly related. The owner of Trade Granit Invest, Yulia Pavlichenko, once worked with Yakubovsky at the State Environmental Investment Agency of Ukraine. And later, together with him, she became a co-owner of the Ukrainian Locomotive Construction Company.

The State Environmental Investment Agency, which Yakubovsky headed during the time of fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych, was accused, not without reason, of embezzling more than one billion hryvnias allocated to Ukraine under the Kyoto Protocol, funds that leading industrialized countries allocate to combat greenhouse gas emissions.

During Poroshenko's presidency, Trade Commodity was engaged in the supply of fuel and lubricants to the Armed Forces. According to media reports, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine overpaid more than UAH 100 million for this "cooperation." 

At the same time, Maxmed International participated in Ukrzaliznytsia's tenders. But not to win them, but to challenge them and subsequently open the way for other firms from the Trade Commodity group to win.

"At that time, Maxmed International was headed by the aforementioned Yulia Pavlichenko.

And the icing on the cake is that Yakubovsky is closely connected in his schemes with Oleksandr Ponomaryov, a member of the heir apparent to the Party of Regions, which has already been banned by the OPFL, a close associate of Viktor Medvedchuk, who was placed under arrest by the court last July on suspicion of treason.

The schemes, in fact, consisted in the fact that for many years the Yakubovsky-Ponomarev-Medvedchuk firms had been supplying the Armed Forces and Ukrzaliznytsia with low-quality fuel and lubricants at inflated prices.

Yakubovsky, by the way, was involved in companies that tried to monopolize the market of food supplies for the Ukrainian army back in Yushchenko's time. 

In view of this, it seems absolutely logical that the key critics of the actions of the new team of the Ministry of Defense and the DOT are pseudo-experts - "canned goods" from Viktor Medvedchuk's pool. 

The current "dirty" campaign is not just an attempt to take over the food supply market for the Armed Forces. This is a clear attempt by the enemy to put pressure on a real sore spot, and thereby try to undermine the situation in the Ukrainian army, because no one has ever canceled the simple truth that a hungry soldier is a  bad soldier..

Context

For the second week in a row, a planned information campaign has been conducted against the Ministry of Defense and the State Operator of the Logisticsby pseudo-experts who have collaborated with Viktor Medvedchuk and other pro-Russian politicians.

Behind the "dirty" media campaign against the new team of the Defense Ministry and the State Logistics Operator may be a company that has already been involved in scandals with food tenders for the Armed Forces. 

Military expert Mykhailo Zhyrokhov is convinced that companies that have been supplying food to the armed forces since the days of fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych perceive any attempts to establish fair rules of the game in this area as a blow to their monopoly position. And in order to maintain their positions, they resort to various methods of pressure .  

"The fact is that procurement of food for the army has always been, let's say, potentially corrupt. And over time, a certain structure, a certain mafia, has formed there - companies that have been suppliers of food since the days of Yanukovych. And they perceive any changes in this market, changes for the better, as a blow to their monopoly, so they use, among other things, media injections. Multidirectional injections that undermine public confidence in this emerging structure (the State Logistics Operator - ed.). We need to look at who benefits from this. And it is definitely not beneficial to the army or society," Zhyrokhov said in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

This is a planned campaign, as there are a lot of similar messages - a political scientist about an information attack on the Ministry of Defense and the DOT12.02.24, 14:19 • 249637 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

PoliticsPublications
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising