This is a planned campaign, as there are a lot of similar messages - a political scientist about an information attack on the Ministry of Defense and the DOT

A large number of similarly negative reports about the Ministry of Defense and the State Logistics Operator indicate a planned campaign to discredit them. This opinion was expressed by political scientist Ihor Reiterovych in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Details

According to the political scientist, this may indicate an attempt by certain circles to promote their people to key positions in the Defense Ministry team.

"It's clear that this is a planned campaign, because there are a lot of similar messages that relate to the activities of this particular SOE [State Operator of the Logistics]. They are similar. As a rule, they are based on the same information and were sent out quite purposefully through a network of tg-channels. I am more inclined to believe that these are some internal stories, just a struggle for influence, and an attempt to promote their people to take certain positions.

Of course, there is an option that the activists really drew attention to the violations they describe in such reports, but then the question is why there is no response from the Ministry of Defense to the appeals, including representatives of public councils and so on. Therefore, it seems to me that this is more like a reformatting of certain positions and an attempt to bring down one person in order to promote another," Reiterovych said.

According to him, Rustem Umerov's position as head of the Defense Ministry is now unshakable. However, the Ministry of Defense still needs to respond to this dirty campaign and provide the public, not critics, with reasoned answers to all the so-called "accusations".

"Umerov's position is now beyond any doubt, although there were rumors for a couple of days (about his possible dismissal - ed.), but they remained rumors. He keeps his position, and I think he will work in it for a long time. But since all the people in the structure have not yet been fully arranged, unfortunately, such a struggle is taking place using standard methods in Ukraine. I'm not assessing the veracity of these reports right now, because some of them look quite reasonable in terms of percentages and many other things that appear there. But there should be an official reaction from the Ministry of Defense that we are aware of this information, we have checked it or will check it, and based on the results of the check we will draw conclusions. At the moment, because there is no such information, it seems that someone from the outside is trying to bring down certain people in order to put their own people in charge," the political scientist summarized.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense and the State Enterprise "State Operator of the Logistics" are being subjected to a planned information campaign, carried out by pseudo-experts who have collaborated with Viktor Medvedchuk and other pro-Russian politicians.

"State Logistics Operator": the presentation took place, what's next