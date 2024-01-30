The IAEA conducted mission rotations at four Ukrainian NPPs

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101840 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128591 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129780 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171289 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169254 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275482 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177823 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167007 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148716 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244210 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101520 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85002 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 81645 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94006 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 34443 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275482 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244210 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229427 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254877 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240774 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 2629 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128591 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103666 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103798 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120106 views
The IAEA conducted mission rotations at four Ukrainian NPPs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22474 views

The IAEA conducted another rotation of monitoring missions at four Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

Regular rotations of permanent monitoring missions of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have taken place at four Ukrainian NPPs, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine reported on Telegram, UNN reports. 

During the second decade of January 2024, the nineteenth rotation of experts of the permanent monitoring missions of the International Atomic Energy Agency was successfully carried out at Rivne NPP, South Ukrainian NPP, Khmelnytsky NPP, and the twenty-first rotation at Chornobyl NPP

- the statement said.

Details 

As noted, the IAEA's permanent missions at Ukrainian nuclear power plants were introduced to monitor the safety of nuclear power plants in the context of Russia's military aggression in Ukraine.

 Addendum

On January 25, Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said that he would visit Zaporizhzhya NPPin the next two weeks. 

The IAEA also reported in a report that Russian troops had re-laid mines around the perimeter of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant that had been removed in November. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society

