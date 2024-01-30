The IAEA conducted mission rotations at four Ukrainian NPPs

Regular rotations of permanent monitoring missions of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have taken place at four Ukrainian NPPs, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine reported on Telegram, UNN reports.

During the second decade of January 2024, the nineteenth rotation of experts of the permanent monitoring missions of the International Atomic Energy Agency was successfully carried out at Rivne NPP, South Ukrainian NPP, Khmelnytsky NPP, and the twenty-first rotation at Chornobyl NPP - the statement said.

Details

As noted, the IAEA's permanent missions at Ukrainian nuclear power plants were introduced to monitor the safety of nuclear power plants in the context of Russia's military aggression in Ukraine.

Addendum

On January 25, Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said that he would visit Zaporizhzhya NPPin the next two weeks.

The IAEA also reported in a report that Russian troops had re-laid mines around the perimeter of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant that had been removed in November.