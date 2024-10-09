ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 55055 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102056 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164830 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136638 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142432 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138714 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181154 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112036 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171954 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104731 views

The head of the OP reminded partners that Russian munitions contain Western components

The head of the OP reminded partners that Russian munitions contain Western components

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11900 views

The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, recalled the Western components in Russian munitions. He argued that it is necessary to allow strikes with Western weapons deep into Russia to destroy enemy stockpiles faster.

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, has once again reminded Ukraine's allies that the ammunition used by the enemy contains components manufactured by Western companies. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

This is how he argued for the need to obtain permission to strike deep into Russia with Western weapons. 

“Permission to strike deep into Russia with Western weapons would allow us to knock out the Russian army depots that we are already knocking out with our own forces much faster. This would save more lives and end the terror much faster by depriving the Russians of their BC stockpiles. By the way, there are Western components in the ammunition that is stored in these warehouses and flying across Ukraine,” the head of the OP noted.

Recall

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise identified componentsmanufactured by four Western companies in the navigation system module of the Iskander missile that struck Chernihiv in August 2023.

For example, the manufacturer of the chips on one of the module's boards is the American company Silicon Laboratories Inc. The numbers on the components indicate that they were produced in January-March 2022. At the same time, Bloomberg clarifies that the chips probably got to Russia after the full-scale invasion and the imposition of sanctions.

Other navigation components were manufactured by the American chipmaker Analog Devices, the German company Infineon Technologies, and the American company with Chinese capital Integrated Silicon Solution Inc.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Politics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv

