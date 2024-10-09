The head of the OP reminded partners that Russian munitions contain Western components

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, has once again reminded Ukraine's allies that the ammunition used by the enemy contains components manufactured by Western companies. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

This is how he argued for the need to obtain permission to strike deep into Russia with Western weapons.

“Permission to strike deep into Russia with Western weapons would allow us to knock out the Russian army depots that we are already knocking out with our own forces much faster. This would save more lives and end the terror much faster by depriving the Russians of their BC stockpiles. By the way, there are Western components in the ammunition that is stored in these warehouses and flying across Ukraine,” the head of the OP noted.

Recall

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise identified componentsmanufactured by four Western companies in the navigation system module of the Iskander missile that struck Chernihiv in August 2023.

For example, the manufacturer of the chips on one of the module's boards is the American company Silicon Laboratories Inc. The numbers on the components indicate that they were produced in January-March 2022. At the same time, Bloomberg clarifies that the chips probably got to Russia after the full-scale invasion and the imposition of sanctions.

Other navigation components were manufactured by the American chipmaker Analog Devices, the German company Infineon Technologies, and the American company with Chinese capital Integrated Silicon Solution Inc.