The grain corridor is a dropper that supports the viability of the Ukrainian economy

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN
March 1, 11:22 AM

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon
March 1, 11:59 AM

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

The grain corridor is a dropper that supports the viability of the Ukrainian economy

The grain corridor is a dropper that supports the viability of the Ukrainian economy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 272383 views

In 9 months, the Ukrainian grain corridor managed to export 50 million tons of cargo. A significant contribution to this was made by enterprises located in the Port of Yuzhny, medium-sized JSC "Odessa Portside plant", which contributed to the viability of the Ukrainian economy during the war.

In 9 months, the Ukrainian grain corridor managed to export 50 million tons of cargo. A significant contribution to this was made by enterprises located in the Port of Yuzhny, medium-sized JSC "Odessa Portside plant", writes UNN.

Details

It should be noted that since August 2023, after Russia refused to participate in the grain initiative, the Ukrainian sea corridor has been operating. According to the Ministry of community, territory and infrastructure development, during this time, despite constant Russian attacks, Ukrainian port workers managed to process 1,737 vessels.

A significant contribution to the work of the Ukrainian grain initiative was made by enterprises located in the waters of the Yuzhny Commercial Sea port.

Medium-sized - "Odessa Portside plant", which since the beginning of a full-scale war converted part of its own capacities in order to take part in the grain initiative and concluded a number of agreements with traders. So, since the beginning of the year alone, OPP has already shipped more than 520 thousand tons of grain for sea transport.

In " opz " in an exclusive comment UNN reportedthat there is a clear trend of increasing the volume of work of the enterprise on grain transshipment for sea transport. This was achieved, among other things, thanks to the improvement of the unloading and loading system.

Experts in the comments UNN noted the importance of the work of this initiative.

This initiative is extremely important for Ukraine, because it allows you to earn tens of billions of dollars on foreign trade.this is especially important against the background of the fact that other borders remain vulnerable to the political situation. We see from time to time a blockade of our western borders, the same Ukrainian-Polish one. Therefore, the grain corridor is a tube that goes from the dropper to the Ukrainian body and allows you to maintain the viability of this body, because its role in the national economy is extremely important,

- said in a comment to UNN political analyst Ruslan Bortnik.

MP, Member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on transport and infrastructure Mykola Velichkovich also noted that the grain corridor is not only the food safety of different countries, but also the support of the Ukrainian economy.

Firms that legally – I emphasize legally - export, make a profit and pay taxes-they finance our army, our army. And so, accordingly, it is very important,

he thinks so.

MP Ihor Mudry also supports this opinion. He notedthat Russians are constantly trying to interfere with the work of the grain initiative , and therefore such enterprises as OPP are an important component of the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Any possibility of additional shipment of agricultural products during the war is important. Therefore, OPP, of course, is an important component of our agricultural exports,

Mudry added.

Add

Since the beginning of a full-scale war, a number of enterprises have rebuilt their work on military rails. Among them is the Odessa Portside plant, which joined the grain initiative in November 2022 and during this time has reached the level of a significant player from a" beginner "in this industry.

Recall

Alcides Black Sea has received an illegal permit from the Ukrainian seaports administration to use berth No. 1 of Yuzhny port, although it is not intended for loading ships with vegetable oil.

Without signing any contracts, the company tried to direct its transport to the berth, by road, which is on the balance sheet of the Odessa Portside plant, and is intended for evacuation in case of emergencies.

The OPP management tried to resolve the situation in a civilized manner and on May 21 sent a draft agreement on the use of infrastructure to Olsides Black Sea. However, instead of settling all the issues, the commercial structure wanted to sue the strategic enterprise.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

