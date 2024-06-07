The grain corridor is a dropper that supports the viability of the Ukrainian economy

In 9 months, the Ukrainian grain corridor managed to export 50 million tons of cargo. A significant contribution to this was made by enterprises located in the Port of Yuzhny, medium-sized JSC "Odessa Portside plant", writes UNN.

Details

It should be noted that since August 2023, after Russia refused to participate in the grain initiative, the Ukrainian sea corridor has been operating. According to the Ministry of community, territory and infrastructure development, during this time, despite constant Russian attacks, Ukrainian port workers managed to process 1,737 vessels.

A significant contribution to the work of the Ukrainian grain initiative was made by enterprises located in the waters of the Yuzhny Commercial Sea port.

Medium-sized - "Odessa Portside plant", which since the beginning of a full-scale war converted part of its own capacities in order to take part in the grain initiative and concluded a number of agreements with traders. So, since the beginning of the year alone, OPP has already shipped more than 520 thousand tons of grain for sea transport.

In " opz " in an exclusive comment UNN reportedthat there is a clear trend of increasing the volume of work of the enterprise on grain transshipment for sea transport. This was achieved, among other things, thanks to the improvement of the unloading and loading system.

Experts in the comments UNN noted the importance of the work of this initiative.

This initiative is extremely important for Ukraine, because it allows you to earn tens of billions of dollars on foreign trade.this is especially important against the background of the fact that other borders remain vulnerable to the political situation. We see from time to time a blockade of our western borders, the same Ukrainian-Polish one. Therefore, the grain corridor is a tube that goes from the dropper to the Ukrainian body and allows you to maintain the viability of this body, because its role in the national economy is extremely important, - said in a comment to UNN political analyst Ruslan Bortnik.

MP, Member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on transport and infrastructure Mykola Velichkovich also noted that the grain corridor is not only the food safety of different countries, but also the support of the Ukrainian economy.

Firms that legally – I emphasize legally - export, make a profit and pay taxes-they finance our army, our army. And so, accordingly, it is very important, he thinks so.

MP Ihor Mudry also supports this opinion. He notedthat Russians are constantly trying to interfere with the work of the grain initiative , and therefore such enterprises as OPP are an important component of the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Any possibility of additional shipment of agricultural products during the war is important. Therefore, OPP, of course, is an important component of our agricultural exports, Mudry added.

Add

Since the beginning of a full-scale war, a number of enterprises have rebuilt their work on military rails. Among them is the Odessa Portside plant, which joined the grain initiative in November 2022 and during this time has reached the level of a significant player from a" beginner "in this industry.

Recall

Alcides Black Sea has received an illegal permit from the Ukrainian seaports administration to use berth No. 1 of Yuzhny port, although it is not intended for loading ships with vegetable oil.

Without signing any contracts, the company tried to direct its transport to the berth, by road, which is on the balance sheet of the Odessa Portside plant, and is intended for evacuation in case of emergencies.

The OPP management tried to resolve the situation in a civilized manner and on May 21 sent a draft agreement on the use of infrastructure to Olsides Black Sea. However, instead of settling all the issues, the commercial structure wanted to sue the strategic enterprise.