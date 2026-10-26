The government is relaunching the competition for the position of head of ARMA

$45.200.1550.580.14
ukenru
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 3968 views
The European Business Association records an increase in companies’ preparatory work for employing veterans
12:54 PM • 4954 views
Russians destroyed the last "Epicentr" in Kharkiv — mayorPhoto
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 15665 views
Businesses can challenge the new reservation restrictions: a lawyer explained what to do
11:48 AM • 11679 views
Ukraine has been waiting for almost a month for Hegseth's signature on missiles for Patriot systems — Zelenskyy
11:27 AM • 12669 views
General Staff confirmed the striking of Russian facilities producing missile components
11:11 AM • 12977 views
Following the extension of martial law, the Verkhovna Rada extended mobilization
11:06 AM • 11782 views
Office of the President has not yet confirmed Zelenskyy's talks in Brussels - what is the reason
October 26, 07:10 AM • 19079 views
Zelenskyy proposed extending martial law and mobilization for another 90 days
October 26, 06:00 AM • 26513 views
NBU exchange rates: the dollar has broken an all-time record, while the euro continues to rise
October 26, 02:22 AM • 34227 views
Night strike on Zaporizhzhia: homes and cars damaged, one person injuredPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
2.4m/s
84%
752mm
Popular news
Norway allowed civilian drones to be sent to Ukraine after a law was violated by a member of parliamentOctober 26, 05:17 AM • 24550 views
US is "on the verge" of trilateral talks on the war in Ukraine - JohnsonOctober 26, 06:37 AM • 11581 views
Putin may use peace talks to demand NATO's return to its 1997 level - reportOctober 26, 07:31 AM • 4962 views
Nicki Minaj, wearing a Gucci outfit, supported Trump at a campaign rallyVideoOctober 26, 08:00 AM • 23499 views
Georgia's political crisis is escalating: the opposition has taken to the streets and is preparing a large-scale protestPhotoVideo09:30 AM • 6928 views
Publications
The first "Ukrainian clásico" of the season — the announcement of the Ukrainian Cup round of 1602:28 PM • 858 views
Businesses can challenge the new reservation restrictions: a lawyer explained what to do
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 15683 views
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
Exclusive
October 25, 01:58 PM • 57329 views
Horoscope for October 26–November 1: who will have to make important decisions, and who can expect changes in their personal life
Exclusive
October 25, 10:39 AM • 63543 views
7 talismans for the home: which symbols, according to folk beliefs, attract prosperity and protect against troublesOctober 24, 10:00 AM • 86077 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Serhii Byzov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chris Brown was sentenced to eight months suspended for assaulting a producer in London01:49 PM • 1744 views
Nicki Minaj, wearing a Gucci outfit, supported Trump at a campaign rallyVideoOctober 26, 08:00 AM • 23696 views
Jay-Z may become the headliner of the 2027 Super Bowl – media reportsOctober 25, 08:18 PM • 32009 views
The mystery of a skeleton found more than 200 years ago has been solved at Westminster AbbeyOctober 25, 07:05 PM • 32226 views
Lviv region bids farewell to outstanding Ukrainian actor and director Fedir StryhunPhotoOctober 25, 06:17 PM • 36628 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Technology
Fox News
Starlink

The government is relaunching the competition for the position of head of ARMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 472 views

Applications to participate in the new competition will be accepted from October 26 to November 26, 2026. The previous selection process ended without a winner.

The government is relaunching the competition for the position of head of ARMA

The Cabinet of Ministers announced a competition for the position of head of the National Agency for Finding, Tracing and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes (ARMA). Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, UNN reports. 

Details

"We are announcing an open and transparent competition for the position of head of the National Agency for Finding, Tracing and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes. The Agency needs a leader trusted by both society and its partners. I invite everyone with management experience, an impeccable reputation and a desire to be useful to their country to participate," Koretskyi wrote. 

Background

In June 2025, on Wednesday, 18 June, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted in full for Draft Law No. 12374-d, which provides for reform of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency. 

Under the adopted law, the head of ARMA may be:

  • a citizen of Ukraine who has a higher legal or economic education at a level no lower than specialist (master’s);
    • at least five years of professional experience in the relevant specialty;
      • at least three years of experience in managerial positions in state authorities, enterprises, institutions or organizations, regardless of their form of ownership;
        • fluent in the state language and proficient in a foreign language that is one of the official languages of the Council of Europe;
          • of proven integrity and competent;
            • capable, based on their professional and moral qualities and educational and professional level, of performing the relevant official duties.

              The ARMA reform is to be: The Rada supported the bill in the second reading 18.06.25, 12:07 • 92954 views

              On 25 September last year, the Cabinet of Ministers formed the Selection Commission that will choose the new head of the National Agency for Finding, Tracing and Management of Assets (ARMA).

              Ukrainian and international experts joined the commission. They include:

              • Wolf-Tilmann Baumert - a German prosecutor and specialist in investigating economic crimes;
                • Serhii But - chairman of the board of JSC "Prozorro.Sale";
                  • Anzhelika Krusian - academic secretary of the Institute of State and Law of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine;
                    • Valentyna Lukianets-Shakhova - a researcher at the National Academy of Internal Affairs;
                      • Kateryna Ryzhenko - a representative of Transparency International Ukraine, who has monitored ARMA’s activities and promoted legislative changes for many years;
                        • Rita Simoes - a Portuguese prosecutor and expert at the Basel Institute on Governance in the areas of financial crime and asset recovery.

                          On 9 December 2025, the announcement was made regarding the submission of documents for the position of head of ARMA; they had to be submitted by 19 January. At that time, 20 candidates applied for the position of head of ARMA.

                          However, on 19 January this year, the commission selecting the head of ARMA decided to extend the deadline for submitting documents by three weeks for everyone wishing to participate in the competition. The reason was the small number of candidates. 

                          We have already received a number of document packages from candidates, and we would like to discuss the next steps. At least 13 candidates applied. Unfortunately, this is not the number that we, as a commission, would like to see in order to ensure, in our view, the most competitive and professional selection possible. Therefore, at this meeting I would propose discussing whether we, as a commission, are ready to extend the deadline for submitting documents in order to provide more opportunities for everyone interested

                          - said the chair of the Selection Commission, Kateryna Ryzhenko.

                          The first stage of the competition – testing on knowledge of legislation – took place on 11 March. Fourteen of the 15 applicants passed it. The second stage of the competition - general aptitude testing - took place on 24 March. Only one candidate - Viktor Dubovyk - passed it.

                          On 16 April, the Selection Commission interviewed Dubovyk at an official meeting.

                          As a result, Dubovyk received 4 votes from members of the Selection Commission; however, the commission stated that "the candidate cannot be included by the Selection Commission in the proposal to the Cabinet of Ministers for appointment to the position of Head of the National Agency."

                          The Commission referred to the law under which a decision is considered adopted if it is supported by at least four members of the selection commission, including at least two members of the selection commission appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers based on proposals from development partners.

                          Dubovyk received only one vote from an international member. It should be noted that Kateryna Ryzhenko and Rita Simoes opposed his candidacy.

                          They explained their position by citing doubts about the origin of some of Dubovyk’s assets and the candidate’s "superficial answers."

                          On June 10, the selection commission decided to conduct a repeat selection after all candidates had been eliminated in the previous one. 

                          "I propose putting the following motion to a vote: to conduct a repeat competitive selection for the position of Head of ARMA,"

                          Ryzhenko said at the time.

                          The relevant decision was supported by all members of the selection commission.

                          "The Commission understands that we must make every effort to ensure that the next, repeat competition proceeds with candidates from among whom we can propose one or several candidates for appointment,"

                          Ryzhenko added.

                          On October 19, the selection commission for the position of Head of ARMA held a meeting at which it approved updated procedural documents and officially announced the start of a new competition to select the Head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency.

                          Documents may be submitted from October 26 to November 26, 2026 (inclusive). 

                          The selection commission also allowed applicants to submit a certificate of proficiency in the state language throughout the selection process, but no later than three days before the interview.

                          We would like to remind you

                          Yaroslava Maksymenko has been appointed acting Head of the National Agency for Asset Recovery and Management. 

                          Pavlo Bashynskyi

                          Politics
                          Laws
                          Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
                          National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
                          Verkhovna Rada