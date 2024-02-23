$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43268 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 170330 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 100248 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 346392 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 282282 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206957 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240857 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253866 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160006 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372672 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The Government has resolved the issue of allocating funds for the construction of the National Military Cemetery

Kyiv

 • 25498 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for allocating UAH 515 million from the state budget for the construction and operation of the National Military Memorial Cemetery this year.

The Government has resolved the issue of allocating funds for the construction of the National Military Cemetery

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the procedure for using UAH 515 million for the construction and operation of the National War Memorial Cemetery this year.

This was reportedby the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports .    

The Procedure for the Use of Funds Provided for in the State Budget for the Establishment and Operation of the National Military Memorial Cemetery is Approved

- Melnychuk wrote.

According to him, the Ministry of Veterans was designated as the main budgetary entity and responsible executor of the budget program, and the state institution "National Military Memorial Cemetery" was designated as a lower-level budgetary entity. 

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said during a government meeting in Lviv region that a key decision on the creation of a National Military Memorial Cemetery is on the agenda today.  

We approve the procedure for using the funds provided for in the state budget. We are talking about UAH 515 million that we are allocating for construction and operation this year. The National Military Memorial Cemetery will become a central place where everyone can pay tribute to the fallen heroes of our country. It will be a special place where grief, pride, pain, respect, boundless gratitude and eternal memory intersect

- Shmyhal said. 

In May 2023, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a decision to establish a National Military Memorial Cemetery in Ukraine.   

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

