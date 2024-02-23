The Government has resolved the issue of allocating funds for the construction of the National Military Cemetery

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the procedure for using UAH 515 million for the construction and operation of the National War Memorial Cemetery this year.

This was reportedby the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports .

The Procedure for the Use of Funds Provided for in the State Budget for the Establishment and Operation of the National Military Memorial Cemetery is Approved - Melnychuk wrote.

According to him, the Ministry of Veterans was designated as the main budgetary entity and responsible executor of the budget program, and the state institution "National Military Memorial Cemetery" was designated as a lower-level budgetary entity.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said during a government meeting in Lviv region that a key decision on the creation of a National Military Memorial Cemetery is on the agenda today.

We approve the procedure for using the funds provided for in the state budget. We are talking about UAH 515 million that we are allocating for construction and operation this year. The National Military Memorial Cemetery will become a central place where everyone can pay tribute to the fallen heroes of our country. It will be a special place where grief, pride, pain, respect, boundless gratitude and eternal memory intersect - Shmyhal said.

In May 2023, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a decision to establish a National Military Memorial Cemetery in Ukraine.