The government and the Verkhovna Rada are preparing a draft law on removing duties and VAT on the import of all power equipment

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Verkhovna Rada are preparing a draft law on the removal of duties and VAT on the import of all power equipment. This was stated by Prime Minister Denis Shmygal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Regarding recovery. Repairs are carried out 24/7.we attract the help of our partners as much as possible. The Energy Support Fund has already accumulated 500 million euros, for which we purchase equipment, - said the Prime Minister.

During a meeting on June 7, the government decided to raise another 30 million euros from the State Bank of Germany (KfW). According to Shmyhol, these funds will be used for the reconstruction of one of the substations in the Lviv region: "this will increase the stability of our energy system and improve its integration with the European one.

He added that this week Ukraine also signed a memorandum with the European bank for reconstruction and development to support the energy sector of Ukraine for 300 million euros.

As for the expansion of generation, the government relies on a decentralized energy system. In particular, together with the Verkhovna Rada, a draft law is being prepared to remove duties and VAT on the import of all power equipment, as well as eliminate all customs formalities.

We are preparing a program of concessional lending for the purchase of energy equipment for both citizens and businesses. We are expanding gas generation. We are talking about gas turbine, gas piston and cogeneration plants, as well as modular boiler houses. And at the same time, we are increasing gas production. In the first 5 months of this year, Naftogaz launched 36 new wells and increased production by 10%, Shmygal noted.

The government also approved the procedure for providing financial support to individuals who install generating units from alternative energy sources in their own households. The amount of compensation for installations with a capacity of up to 10 kW per household will be 244 thousand UAH. and the maximum loan amount is 480 thousand UAH for a period of 5 years.

