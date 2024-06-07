ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Abandon air conditioners: the government instructed officials to reduce electricity consumption

Abandon air conditioners: the government instructed officials to reduce electricity consumption

Kyiv

 • 14370 views

The government of Ukraine instructs state bodies to reduce electricity consumption by abandoning the use of air conditioners, outdoor lighting and other secondary energy-intensive equipment in order to improve the situation in the power grid.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has instructed state authorities to reduce electricity consumption, in particular, to abandon the use of air conditioners. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal, reports UNN.

To improve the situation in the energy system, we are simultaneously working from two sides. We restore and expand generation and simultaneously reduce consumption. We start with ourselves. All state authorities are tasked with reducing electricity consumption. We are adopting a corresponding government decree today

 - wrote Shmygal.

According to him, ministries, central executive authorities, regional state administrations should abandon the use of air conditioners, outdoor lighting of buildings and the surrounding area.

We also recommend that law enforcement agencies, judicial authorities, and other government agencies take similar steps. Local authorities should limit street lighting. We also urge businesses to limit the use of air conditioners and other energy-intensive equipment that is not critical for production activities. Exception — the use of air conditioners in hospitals and enterprises where air conditioning is part of the production process will not be restricted

 - noted Shmygal.

Addition

Ukrenergo announced that it will cancel the tender for the purchase of air conditioning systems, which was published on Prozorro.

The company indicated that the tender began to be prepared in early 2024, "when the energy system fully covered the needs of consumers." The statement was published the day after the publication in the media regarding the tender for the purchase of new air conditioners, which caused outrage in social networks. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Economy
