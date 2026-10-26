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General Staff confirmed the striking of Russian facilities producing missile components

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1904 views

Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck the Energia plant and facilities in Oryol, Donetsk, and Tolyatti. The strikes complicate the production of missiles and drones.

General Staff confirmed the striking of Russian facilities producing missile components
illustrative photo

On October 26, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Energia plant in Yelets and the results of the strikes on Proton-Elektroteks and Tolyattikauchuk, UNN writes.

Details

According to the General Staff, "on October 25 and during the night of October 26, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck":

  • "the workshop producing power sources for the enemy’s weapons at the Energia enterprise in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk region, rf. A fire broke out on the enterprise’s premises".

    The strike, as stated, complicates the rf army’s production of power sources for missiles, guided aerial bombs, and other weapons. "Energia" is the only manufacturer of batteries for guidance and correction modules for aerial bombs, and also produces batteries for Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems and sea-launched cruise missiles.

    Following the previous strikes, the General Staff reported that the following had been confirmed:

    • "the main microchip production workshop was destroyed, and the building and servers of the Proton-Elektroteks enterprise in the city of Orel, Orel region, rf, were damaged. The strike took place on October 23".

      This, as noted, complicates the enemy’s production of components for cruise and ballistic missiles with which it strikes Ukrainian cities.

      • "a storage, preparation, and launch site for attack UAVs in the Donetsk area, struck on October 23. Three buildings used for preparing and equipping attack UAVs and one launch rail were damaged".

        This, as noted, reduces the enemy’s capabilities to attack Ukraine and civilian infrastructure with drones of various modifications.

        • "the Tolyattikauchuk plant in the city of Tolyatti, Samara region, rf, struck on October 24. A process pipeline, two butyl rubber production units, and one rectification unit were damaged".

          This, as reported, strikes at the production chain for solid rocket fuel for tactical and ballistic missiles.

          "The Defense Forces of Ukraine are striking the enemy’s military facilities within the framework of the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter," the General Staff emphasized.

          Military forces used FP-1 drones to strike a plant in Voronezh involved in the production of rocket fuel for "Iskanders"26.10.26, 11:56 • 1836 views

          Julia Shramko

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