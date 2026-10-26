Military forces used FP-1 drones to strike a plant in Voronezh involved in the production of rocket fuel for "Iskanders"
Kyiv • UNN
FP-1 drones struck the Russian Voronezhsintezkauchuk plant, whose products are used for solid rocket fuel. The facility was already attacked on September 25.
The Defense Forces struck the Russian Voronezhsintezkauchuk plant with long-range FP-1 UAVs. The plant is involved in the production of solid rocket propellant, in particular for Iskander OTRK ballistic missiles. This was reported by the Ukrainian arms manufacturer Fire Point, UNN writes.
"The Defense Forces attacked Voronezh with FP-1 drones. The Voronezhsintezkauchuk plant was hit," the company said in a statement.
Fire Point noted that the plant's products are used in the production of solid rocket propellant, as well as in Russia's oil industry and infrastructure.
Recall
The Defense Forces had already attacked JSC Voronezhsintezkauchuk on September 25. At that time, production buildings were damaged .