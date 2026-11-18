The gas carrier transporting liquefied petroleum gas that sank on Tuesday off Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast was hit by unidentified objects. This was reported by the regional governor and maritime security sources. The vessel has joined the list of ships attacked in the area in recent weeks. Reuters reported this, UNN writes.

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The Liberia-flagged gas carrier Gas Husky was transporting 3,400 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas from Egypt to Romania. On Tuesday morning, the vessel issued a distress signal before beginning to sink approximately 50 miles (80 km) east of the town of Byala. All 19 crew members were rescued.

There is no doubt about the number of strikes — there were four. However, we have no confirmation from the sailors regarding the type of drones used - said Varna Regional Governor Mario Smarkov.

Two maritime security sources said the vessel had been attacked by an unmanned system.

The Greece-registered company operating the vessel did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

The attack took place a day after a cargo vessel carrying wheat sank in the same area. This is the latest in a series of drone attacks that have left more than 20 sailors missing and presumed dead. The situation is raising concerns about the expansion of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea.

A cargo ship carrying 3,000 tonnes of wheat sank off the coast of Bulgaria; the crew was evacuated

According to maritime security company Diaplous, at least 17 vessels have been attacked off the coasts of Bulgaria and Romania since mid-July.

The waters off the coasts of the two NATO countries have become a major route for transporting cargo from Ukraine — one of the world’s largest grain exporters. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s Black Sea ports have repeatedly come under fire.

Romanian and Bulgarian officials have been cautious in expressing views on who is behind the attacks near their shores, although they sometimes point to Russia. Maritime security experts also suggest Moscow’s involvement, which denies such accusations.

At the same time, Moscow accuses Ukraine of attacks on Russian vessels in other areas of the Black Sea.

Another vessel sank off Bulgaria; a rescue operation has begun