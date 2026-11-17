The Gas Husky vessel sank off the coast of Bulgaria. Bulgarian Air Force planes and helicopters are taking part in a search-and-rescue operation in the Black Sea. Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defense reported this on November 17, UNN writes.

Details

"Military personnel and Air Force aircraft are taking part in the search-and-rescue operation for the crew of the Gas Husky vessel, which sank approximately 50 miles east of Byala," the statement said.

As stated, a Bulgarian Su-25 military aircraft took off from Balchik at 10:25 local time and conducted aerial reconnaissance of the area. "A life raft with people aboard was spotted over the site of the incident. A Cougar helicopter was deployed to rescue those in distress. Shortly after 11:00, a second Su-25 aircraft headed to the site," Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defense said.

"The motor vessel Gas Husky disappeared from radar shortly after midnight, and at 8:02 this morning an emergency buoy was activated, transmitting a signal from the sunken vessel," Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defense reported.

Reuters уточнює, що йдеться про танкер зі зрідженим нафтовим газом, що надіслав сигнал лиха біля чорноморського узбережжя Болгарії, лише за кілька миль від того місця, де днем раніше, 16 листопада, інше судно було уражено дроном, про що повідомили два джерела та місцеві ЗМІ.

The vessel is reportedly the Liberia-flagged Gas Husky.

The cause of the incident, which occurred in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone, as well as the condition of the tanker and its crew, was not immediately determined. The Greece-based manager of the vessel was not immediately available for comment.

Update

The incident occurred after a cargo ship carrying wheat sank on Monday, November 16, approximately 40 nautical miles from the same stretch of coastline. It was the latest strike in a series that left more than 20 sailors missing and also presumed dead, raising concerns about the expansion of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea, Reuters reports.

A cargo ship carrying 3,000 tonnes of wheat sank off the coast of Bulgaria; the crew was evacuated