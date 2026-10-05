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The Flydubai co-pilot had been planning the attack even before joining the airline — Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

The Omani pilot detained after attacking the captain of flight FZ1073 had planned to hijack and crash the aircraft even before working for flydubai. The UAE called the incident a terrorist attack.

The Flydubai co-pilot had been planning the attack even before joining the airline — Reuters

The Flydubai co-pilot who attacked the captain during a flight to Israel told UAE investigators that he had conceived the attack before joining the airline. Reuters reports, as cited by UNN

Details

The Flydubai co-pilot who stabbed his captain during an apparent attempt to bring down the plane told UAE investigators that he had planned the attack before he was hired by Dubai’s state-owned airline, two Israeli officials familiar with the investigation said.The third source, who was briefed on the UAE investigation, said the co-pilot, an Omani citizen, had planned to bring down the plane last Wednesday at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv. He had also operated a flight to Tel Aviv earlier this year and intended to hijack and crash the plane, but decided not to do so, the source added. According to the source, it was not immediately clear why the co-pilot changed his mind during the earlier flight, although the co-pilot is believed to have known someone on board.

All the sources spoke on condition of anonymity while discussing the investigation. In addition, according to the publication, the Attorney General of the United Arab Emirates said that the co-pilot of flight FZ1073, which was traveling from Dubai to Israel, attacked the captain with an emergency axe. He called the incident a "terrorist act."

Two sources said that the co-pilot was an Omani citizen named Hamam al-Hammami. Israeli officials did not name the co-pilot, but said he was from Oman. The UAE authorities and flydubai have not publicly disclosed the co-pilot’s identity.

Reuters was unable to independently contact al-Hammami, who is being held in the UAE, for comment. However, according to the publication, the UAE has not brought any formal charges against him, and it is unknown whether he has appointed a lawyer. Oman has not commented on the incident so far.

Recall

The detained co-pilot of Flydubai flight FZ1073, who is suspected of attempting to hijack the aircraft, allegedly planned to direct the Boeing into the terminal at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

Alla Kiosak

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