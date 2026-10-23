The figure skating Grand Prix begins in France: who will compete, will there be Ukrainians, and where to watch

On October 23, the Grand Prix series in figure skating for the 2026/2027 season will begin in the French city of Angers. Over three days, the world's leading athletes will compete in four disciplines. Ukraine will be represented at the first event by the junior world championship bronze medalists Hanna Herrera and Ivan Khobta. UNN explains the tournament format, the main favorites, and the broadcast schedule.

How the Grand Prix series works and where the events will take place

The International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix series consists of six events held in different countries. Athletes compete in men's and women's singles, pairs, and ice dance. Based on their performances, figure skaters receive ranking points. The six best competitors or teams in each discipline qualify for the final. An athlete may compete in a maximum of two events.

The following competitions are currently scheduled for the 2026/2027 season:

October 23-25: France, Angers;

October 30 - November 1: Canada, Kelowna;

November 6-8: China, Shenzhen;

November 13-15: United States, Everett;

November 20-22: Finland, Helsinki;

November 27-29: Japan, Tokyo.

The series final is scheduled for December 10-13 in Chongqing, China.

Grand Prix de France in Angers: competitors and favorites

The first event will take place at the Angers IceParc arena. Among the main contenders for victory in the men's event are 2026 Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan and two-time European champion Adam Siao Him Fa of France. They will be challenged by Japan's Kao Miura and Sota Yamamoto.

In the women's event, particular attention is focused on Belgium's Nina Pinzarrone, the 2026 world championship bronze medalist, Japan's Ami Nakai, and Georgia's Anastasiia Gubanova.

Among the favorites in the pairs event are Georgia's Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava, while in ice dance the favorites are the French duo of Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron, the 2026 Olympic champions.

Will Ukrainian figure skaters compete?

Ukraine will be represented at the competition by the pairs team of Hanna Herrera and Ivan Khobta. In March 2026, they won bronze medals at the junior world championships, earning 160.15 points for their two programs combined. The skaters have been competing together since 2025, so their participation in Angers will be an important test at the senior level. Their opponents will include experienced medalists from international championships.

Other Ukrainians are expected to compete at subsequent events in the series, including Kyrylo Marsak, the pairs team of Sofiia Holichenko and Artem Darenskyi, and the ice dance duo of Iryna Pidhaina and Artem Koval.

Competition schedule and where to watch

The Grand Prix de France broadcasts in Ukraine will be provided by Suspilne Sport. The performances can be watched on the television channel, the website, and local Suspilne broadcasting channels.

Broadcast schedule in Kyiv time:

October 23, Friday: rhythm dance begins at 19:00, women's short program at 20:50;

October 24, Saturday: free dance at 15:20, pairs' short program featuring the Ukrainian team at 19:00, women's free program at 20:30;

October 25, Sunday: pairs' free program at 12:30, a delayed broadcast of the men's free program at 22:45.

According to the organizers' schedule, the men's short program will take place on October 24, and the competition will conclude on October 25 with the participants' exhibition performances.

Ukrainian figure skater Yehor Kurtsev won "silver" at the Junior Grand Prix event in Ankara