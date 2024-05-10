The FBI is tracking the impact of U.S. aid to Ukraine on Russia's behavior in the 2024 U.S. elections

U.S. intelligence officials are watching closely to see if U.S. support for Ukraine will force the Russian government to take greater risks in potentially interfering in the 2024 presidential election. This was reported by a senior FBI official to CNN, UNN reports.

Details

U.S. intelligence officials are closely monitoring whether U.S. support for Ukraine will lead the Russian government to take greater risks, potentially interfering in the 2024 presidential election, CNN reports, citing a senior FBI official.

It is noted that FBI officials are concerned that President Joe Biden's support for Kyiv could be "an exciting event for the Russians.

We certainly ... make sure that it doesn't increase [their] risk - said the FBI representative at a briefing for journalists on election security measures.

For reference

A clear split has emerged in U.S. politics: some support financial and military support for Ukraine, but some politicians are more averse to foreign aid.

U.S. officials take into account that potential U.S. military assistance to Ukraine will help motivate Russia to interfere more aggressively in the 2024 U.S. elections.

Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations to smear Biden, support Trump, and undermine confidence in the US election process, according to a declassified US intelligence report, CNN reports.

Microsoft detects first attempts by Russian hackers to influence US elections

AddendumAddendum

Rob Joyce, who headed the NSA's Office of Cybersecurity until his retirement at the end of March, commented on the above situation to journalists.

I think where we diverge in this election cycle is that Russia is very motivated to make sure that the emphasis on support for Ukraine is disrupted. I think you'll see their themes being pushed through the prism of what's going to undermine support for Ukraine ," says Rob Joyce.

Recall

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States has evidence that China tried to influence and possibly interfere in the U.S. elections this fall, which he considers completely unacceptable.

China's ongoing attempts to interfere in Canadian elections could undermine the country's democratic process and institutions, according to a report by the Canadian spy agency CSIS.