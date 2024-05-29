The European Commission closed the procedure against Poland for violations in the field of the rule of law

After almost seven years, the European Commission has officially completed the rule of law procedure against Poland. This applies to the procedure under the seventh article of the EU treaty in connection with accusations of lack of independence in the justice system. The decision of the commissioners was announced by the representative of the commission Eric Mamer in the social network X, writes UNN.

The commission believes that there is no longer a serious threat to the rule of law in Poland. Therefore, I withdrew the application that initiated this procedure in 2017. Today, what was already announced has been completed. The commission informed the Council and the European Parliament of its decision, - the message says.

The commission announced its intention to terminate proceedings against Poland earlier this month, and last week received the green light from EU countries. The commission recognizes that not all changes have been introduced in Poland, but explains that the actions taken allow the procedure to be closed.

