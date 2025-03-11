The EU is implementing a new air traffic management system: what will change by 2050
The European Commission has presented a plan to modernize the aviation sector to double the capacity of airspace. The project includes reducing CO2 emissions and implementing 10 strategic goals over the next 10 years.
According to forecasts, by 2050 the number of flights in Europe will more than double. Accordingly, the European Commission is launching a series of initiatives to help reduce overall air emissions and increase the capacity of airspace.
Reported by UNN citing Politico.
This concerns the European Master Plan (The ATM Master Plan), which includes the goal of achieving environmental improvement and more efficient air connectivity.
To achieve maximum effect, the European Master Plan contains 10 strategic deployment goals or actions that need to be implemented in the next 10 years. In particular:
- prevention to reduce collision risks;
- optimization of environmental impact;
- dynamic airspace configuration;
- integration of next-generation technologies.
And also the connection of "air-ground" technologies, updating communication, navigation, and surveillance.
The modernization goals are to enhance safety, resilience, and competitiveness. Prospects for ongoing investments in research and deployment of developed solutions are expected.
The initiatives outlined in the plan could reduce overall air emissions in Europe and double the capacity of airspace.
Air traffic management is not one of the most visible players in aviation, unlike aircraft, airports, and airlines. But it is a quick and effective tool for reducing emissions, overcoming congestion, and minimizing delays.
Regarding investments in the project:
According to SESAR JU (an institutionalized European public-private partnership), by 2050 every 1 euro invested in the deployment of project solutions will yield a return of at least 17 euros. When considering broader social and economic benefits for Europe, this figure will rise to 53 euros.
We are very good at implementing innovations and developing solutions, but we are not very good at bringing them to life for the benefit of people
According to him, the ATM Master Plan aims to change this situation: "It lays the foundation for the future of air traffic management."
ATM often gets lost in conversation. It is the invisible infrastructure that underpins everything else. If we fall behind in ATM, the entire industry falls behind
