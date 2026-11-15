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The EU inspected the MIDAG tanker, which may belong to Russia’s "shadow fleet" — Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

EU forces, as part of Operation IRINI, inspected the MIDAG tanker in the Mediterranean Sea. The vessel is suspected of having links to Russia’s shadow fleet.

The EU inspected the MIDAG tanker, which may belong to Russia’s "shadow fleet" — Kallas

European Union forces inspected the MIDAG tanker, which is suspected of belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet." European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas reported this on the social network "X," UNN reports.

Details

According to Kaja Kallas, on November 3, EU forces, as part of Operation IRINI, boarded a suspected Russian shadow fleet tanker in the Mediterranean Sea.

The boarding, conducted in accordance with Article 110 of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, confirmed that the MIDAG was sailing under a false flag. The EU will continue disrupting Russia's shadow fleet at sea and through diplomatic means. On Monday, EU foreign ministers are expected to approve new sanctions lists targeting Russia, including banks, buyers, and companies supporting the shadow fleet

- the official said.

Background

Russia is creating a new shadow fleet of tankers to circumvent sanctions and preserve gas revenues. Britain has imposed sanctions on vessels and individuals involved.

Alla Kiosak

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