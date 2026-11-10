The enemy attacked Ukraine with 155 strike drones — 124 unmanned aerial vehicles and 14 "Banderol" munitions were neutralized

Air defense neutralized 124 unmanned aerial vehicles and 14 Banderoль/Dan-T jet-powered loitering munitions used by the Russian army to attack Ukraine during the day on November 10, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes, UNN reports.

During the day on November 10 (from 06:30 to 19:00), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 155 Shahed-type attack UAVs (97 of them jet-powered), Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types, two Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles from the Black Sea waters, as well as S8000 Banderoль/Dan-T — the statement said.

According to preliminary data, during the specified period, air defense shot down/suppressed 124 UAVs (73 of them jet-powered) and 14 Banderoль/Dan-T munitions. Several enemy UAVs remain in the airspace.

We remind you

The IRIS-T division of the 96th Brigade destroyed more than 200 missiles and drones, including Kalibrs, Kh-101s, Kh-555s, Iskander-Ks and jet-powered Shaheds.

Air Force reported the first shootdowns of Russian jet-powered drones by turrets