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The enemy attacked Kyiv and Sumy with drones; cars caught fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 744 views

In Sumy, an FPV drone damaged three cars, one of which caught fire. In Kyiv’s Pecherskyi district, two cars burned down and another was damaged.

The enemy attacked Kyiv and Sumy with drones; cars caught fire

Cars caught fire in Kyiv and Sumy due to attacks by enemy drones, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Sumy

In Sumy, 3 cars were damaged as a result of an attack by a Russian FPV drone.

In the evening, an FPV drone struck a civilian car, causing a fire. Rescuers extinguished the blaze and prevented the fire from spreading.

Aftermath of the enemy attack on Sumy. Photo: State Emergency Service

No reports of casualties were received.

Kyiv

Cars caught fire in the capital's Pecherskyi district as a result of a Russian attack.

In the evening, a Russian UAV attacked the capital. As a result of the strike, 2 passenger cars caught fire in the courtyard of a multi-story building, and another was damaged. Rescuers extinguished the fire.

Aftermath of the enemy attack on Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service

Fortunately, there were no fatalities or casualties.

In Kharkiv, the death toll from airstrikes has risen to six — fragments of a body were found under the rubble05.10.26, 21:40 • 1954 views

Antonina Tumanova

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