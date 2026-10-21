The Defense Forces struck Russian command posts and warehouses in Donbas and Crimea — General Staff

On Tuesday, October 20, as well as during the night into Wednesday, October 21, Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of Russian army facilities in Donbas and Crimea. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The following were struck:

command posts of the occupiers’ units near Luhansk and near the settlement of Kurakhove in Donetsk region;

warehouses containing material and technical supplies of the Russian aggressor near the settlement of Yany-Kapu in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea and near Chystiakove in Donetsk region.

The destruction of command posts disrupts the troop control system of the Russian army and complicates the coordination of its units on the battlefield. The destruction of supplies makes it more difficult for the enemy to provide for its units and reduces their ability to conduct combat operations - the General Staff noted.

We remind you

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Defense Forces killed and wounded another 1,820 Russian servicemen. The total losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,570,540 personnel.