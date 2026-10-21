The Defense Forces struck Russian command posts and warehouses in Donbas and Crimea — General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian military struck command posts and warehouses of the Russian army in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and in occupied Crimea.
On Tuesday, October 20, as well as during the night into Wednesday, October 21, Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of Russian army facilities in Donbas and Crimea. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
The following were struck:
- command posts of the occupiers’ units near
Luhansk and near the settlement of Kurakhove in Donetsk region;
- warehouses containing material and technical supplies of the Russian
aggressor near the settlement of Yany-Kapu in temporarily occupied
Ukrainian Crimea and near Chystiakove in Donetsk region.
The destruction of command posts disrupts the troop control system of the Russian army and complicates the coordination of its units on the battlefield. The destruction of supplies makes it more difficult for the enemy to provide for its units and reduces their ability to conduct combat operations
We remind you
Over the past day, Ukraine’s Defense Forces killed and wounded another 1,820 Russian servicemen. The total losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,570,540 personnel.