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The Defense Forces struck drone launch sites and Russian military facilities in Donbas and Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 506 views

The Ukrainian military struck Russian facilities in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Strikes were also carried out against concentrations of occupying forces.

The Defense Forces struck drone launch sites and Russian military facilities in Donbas and Zaporizhzhia

On October 4 and during the night of October 5, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of important military facilities belonging to the Russian occupiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In the Donetsk area, a facility used for the storage, preparation, and launch of strike UAVs belonging to Russian units was struck. A communications hub was also struck in the Donetsk area.

In the Berdiansk area of Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian soldiers struck an enemy command post and a UAV depot belonging to the Russian occupiers. In the Liubymivka area of Zaporizhzhia region, a repair unit of the Russian army was struck.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces also struck areas where enemy personnel were concentrated—in the area of Komysh-Zoria in Zaporizhzhia region, Uspenka in Luhansk region, and the city of Donetsk.

The systematic targeting of such facilities is aimed at reducing the Russian army’s ability to use strike drones and employ them to attack Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure

 - the General Staff said in a statement.

We remind you

Ukraine has already recorded its first shoot-downs of jet-powered drones, including the "Geran-5," using robotic turrets.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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