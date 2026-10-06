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The Defense Forces struck a telecommunications hub, UAV warehouses and other enemy facilities - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

The Ukrainian military struck a telecommunications hub, a command post, UAV and ammunition warehouses, and locations of Russian forces.

The Defense Forces struck a telecommunications hub, UAV warehouses and other enemy facilities - General Staff

On October 5 and during the night of October 6, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of enemy military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Thus, a telecommunications hub of the Russian occupiers was struck in the Donetsk area. In the area of Shchaslyvtseve, Kherson region, a command post of a Russian army unit was struck

- the statement said.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers struck areas where enemy personnel were concentrated near SokoloHirsk in Luhansk region and Burlatske in Donetsk region.

Also, in Luhansk region, a UAV depot was struck near Sievierodonetsk, while an ammunition depot belonging to the Russian occupiers was struck near Khrustalnyi.

We remind you

Following a massive UAV attack on the territory of the "Volodarska" oil depot, a fire was recorded. The facility stores and transports 3 million tonnes of fuel annually.

Another more than one and a half thousand lost in a day: Russia’s losses in the war have reached 1.544 million military personnel - General Staff06.10.26, 07:43 • 3794 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
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Luhansk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Sievierodonetsk
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Donetsk