On October 5 and during the night of October 6, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of enemy military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Thus, a telecommunications hub of the Russian occupiers was struck in the Donetsk area. In the area of Shchaslyvtseve, Kherson region, a command post of a Russian army unit was struck - the statement said.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers struck areas where enemy personnel were concentrated near SokoloHirsk in Luhansk region and Burlatske in Donetsk region.

Also, in Luhansk region, a UAV depot was struck near Sievierodonetsk, while an ammunition depot belonging to the Russian occupiers was struck near Khrustalnyi.

We remind you

Following a massive UAV attack on the territory of the "Volodarska" oil depot, a fire was recorded. The facility stores and transports 3 million tonnes of fuel annually.

Another more than one and a half thousand lost in a day: Russia’s losses in the war have reached 1.544 million military personnel - General Staff