The commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet has been served with a notice of suspicion over the strike on a high-rise building in Kyiv that killed 13 people

The commander of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet was notified in absentia of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war over the missile strike on Kyiv on July 8, 2024, which killed 13 people, including five children. The Prosecutor General’s Office reports this, UNN writes.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office and the SBU notified in absentia a 55-year-old commander of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet—a native of Sevastopol and a Russian citizen—of suspicion. It was he who, on July 8, 2024, ordered his subordinates to launch at least 10 high-precision sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles at Kyiv - the statement reads.

It is noted that the launches were carried out from submarines and surface ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which were on combat duty in the Black Sea.

Some of the missiles struck civilian targets in the capital. One of them hit a five-story residential building on Salskoho Street in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district and completely destroyed the fourth entrance.

As a result of the strike, 13 residents of the building were killed, including five children—a brother and sister aged 8 and 10, a brother and sister aged 8 and 14, and a 17-year-old girl.

The suspect was aware of the building’s civilian status and that it was protected under international humanitarian law and could not be a lawful target of attack - the Prosecutor General’s Office added.

During the attack, a Kalibr missile was used, with an impact accuracy of up to 20 meters.

The actions of the commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Navy of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, a vice admiral, were qualified as violations of the laws and customs of war provided for by international treaties, committed by a group of persons acting in prior conspiracy and combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

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