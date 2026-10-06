The commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet has been served with a notice of suspicion over the strike on a high-rise building in Kyiv that killed 13 people

$45.060.0750.480.05
ukenru
01:57 PM • 1074 views
Russia was ordered to pay PrivatBank more than $327 million for the illegal expropriation of assets in Crimea
01:06 PM • 6102 views
Sweden will deploy Patriot systems in Poland to protect a NATO hub — how arms deliveries to Ukraine factor in
Exclusive
01:03 PM • 9472 views
Aircraft Leasing and International Agreements: The BEB’s New Interpretation Threatens the Industry
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 7484 views
A Test for NATO and a “Small Victory” — Will Russia Start a New Conflict in the Baltics, and Is the Alliance Ready to Fight Back?
12:22 PM • 10121 views
Ukrainians are being frightened with round-the-clock blackouts and fuel shortages — the NSDC responded on whether there is any need to panic
10:55 AM • 10940 views
Zelenskyy: intelligence reported that the Russians are preparing for a massive strike; we are preparing a countermeasurePhoto
09:59 AM • 15655 views
2026 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded for research on neutrinos and contributions to IceCubePhoto
08:17 AM • 22166 views
Power outage schedules are returning in Ukraine — where and when
October 6, 07:45 AM • 19410 views
Russia struck a hospital in central Kryvyi Rih with "Banderols"; there are casualties
Exclusive
October 6, 07:38 AM • 19792 views
Up to 16 hours without electricity: should Kyiv residents expect prolonged outages in October, and what does this depend on
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
3.2m/s
44%
748mm
Popular news
Russia attacked Ukraine with 137 drones, nearly every third jet-powered - how many destroyedOctober 6, 05:11 AM • 8214 views
South Korea considers Ukraine's apology over the disclosure of information about North Korean prisoners of war insufficient08:19 AM • 13149 views
New "Batman" starring Robert Pattinson has been put on hold - what is known about the premiereVideo08:36 AM • 23242 views
The mysterious Voynich Manuscript may have been read in the wrong order for centuries10:53 AM • 15974 views
Travolta’s daughter made her runway debut at Paris Fashion WeekVideo11:19 AM • 14034 views
Publications
The Frankfurt Book Fair will open in Germany on October 7 — Ukraine will be represented by 44 publishers01:38 PM • 2120 views
Aircraft Leasing and International Agreements: The BEB’s New Interpretation Threatens the Industry
Exclusive
01:03 PM • 9460 views
The most players are from Spain — 25 nominees for the Golden Boy award have been announcedPhotoOctober 5, 06:57 PM • 68458 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the Varkhan robotic system — technical specifications and battlefield strengthsOctober 5, 04:18 PM • 61982 views
Could Russian strikes on the bridges divide Kyiv into two banks? An expert outlined a scenario
Exclusive
October 5, 03:28 PM • 54931 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Donald Tusk
Oleh Kiper
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A class-action lawsuit has been filed against McDonald's in the United States — what the company is accused of and its position01:46 PM • 960 views
Paramount closes deal with Warner Bros., creating a media giant01:25 PM • 1990 views
PepsiCo and Monster win a small victory in an Indian court over the "energy drink" label01:24 PM • 1938 views
Travolta’s daughter made her runway debut at Paris Fashion WeekVideo11:19 AM • 14181 views
The mysterious Voynich Manuscript may have been read in the wrong order for centuries10:53 AM • 16128 views
Actual
The Guardian
The New York Times
Film
YouTube
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

The commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet has been served with a notice of suspicion over the strike on a high-rise building in Kyiv that killed 13 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

The commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was charged in absentia with the missile strike on Kyiv on July 8, 2024. Thirteen people were killed, including five children.

The commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet has been served with a notice of suspicion over the strike on a high-rise building in Kyiv that killed 13 people

The commander of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet was notified in absentia of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war over the missile strike on Kyiv on July 8, 2024, which killed 13 people, including five children. The Prosecutor General’s Office reports this, UNN writes.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office and the SBU notified in absentia a 55-year-old commander of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet—a native of Sevastopol and a Russian citizen—of suspicion. It was he who, on July 8, 2024, ordered his subordinates to launch at least 10 high-precision sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles at Kyiv

- the statement reads.

It is noted that the launches were carried out from submarines and surface ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which were on combat duty in the Black Sea.

Some of the missiles struck civilian targets in the capital. One of them hit a five-story residential building on Salskoho Street in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district and completely destroyed the fourth entrance.

As a result of the strike, 13 residents of the building were killed, including five children—a brother and sister aged 8 and 10, a brother and sister aged 8 and 14, and a 17-year-old girl.

The suspect was aware of the building’s civilian status and that it was protected under international humanitarian law and could not be a lawful target of attack

- the Prosecutor General’s Office added.

During the attack, a Kalibr missile was used, with an impact accuracy of up to 20 meters.

The actions of the commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Navy of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, a vice admiral, were qualified as violations of the laws and customs of war provided for by international treaties, committed by a group of persons acting in prior conspiracy and combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

A number of Russian agents operating from Mykolaiv to Donetsk regions have been exposed in Ukraine – Prosecutor General’s Office12.09.26, 13:30 • 8467 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Explosions
War in Ukraine
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Sevastopol
Kyiv