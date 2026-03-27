The Cabinet of Ministers introduced new scholarships of 8,000 hryvnias for students with disabilities - who will receive them

Photo: t.me/lisovyioksen

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine is expanding support for gifted students with disabilities - the relevant initiative of the department was approved during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers. This was announced by the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi, reports UNN.

Details

This expands the possibility of receiving academic scholarships from the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for students with disabilities.

This refers to 50 academic scholarships for students of professional pre-higher education institutions and 30 academic scholarships for vocational education students. The amount of these scholarships will be UAH 8,000, and they will be awarded from September 1, 2026. The provisions regarding payments will be developed additionally - the minister's message says.

Oksen Lisovyi added: this decision expands state support for students who show high academic results, regardless of the educational path they have chosen.

Recall

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has prepared the Procedure for admission to higher education institutions for 2026. Motivational letters have now been canceled, and the number of applications has been limited and the weight of creative competitions has been changed.