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The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 187.6 million to restore 33 buildings after Russian attacks — Koretskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

The funds will be directed toward restoring 33 apartment buildings in three regions. This will help more than 4,000 people return home.

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 187.6 million to restore 33 buildings after Russian attacks — Koretskyi

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 187.6 million to restore 33 multi-apartment buildings damaged as a result of Russian aggression in the Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Kyiv regions. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, UNN reports.

Details

The funds from the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression will be transferred to local budgets. The funding will be used to restore three buildings in Kryvyi Rih, 20 in Sumy and 10 in the Kyiv region.

This will help more than 4,000 residents return to their homes as soon as possible. Amid limited budget resources, we continue to find opportunities to implement reconstruction projects in order to help people whose homes have been damaged by Russian attacks

— Koretskyi wrote in the post.

We remind you

The International Register of Damage for Ukraine has opened all 43 categories of claims for compensation for losses, damage or harm caused by Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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