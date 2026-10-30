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The attack on Kyiv on October 29 claimed a life and caused destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7342 views

A person was killed in the evening attack on Kyiv. In the Dniprovskyi district, missile fragments caused a fire and damaged buildings and cars.

The attack on Kyiv on October 29 claimed a life and caused destruction

As a result of the attack on Kyiv on the evening of Thursday, October 29, one person was killed. The Kyiv City State Administration reports this, UNN informs.

Details

"Unfortunately, it has become known that one person was killed as a result of the enemy attack. Condolences to the family and loved ones," the statement reads.

In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that in the Dniprovskyi district, rocket debris was burning in the courtyard of one of the residential complexes.

At another address, the blast wave shattered windows in a residential building. ... At yet another address in the Dniprovskyi district, windows in a residential building and cars in the building's courtyard were damaged

- Klitschko stated.

Later, he added that in the Dniprovskyi district, where rocket debris fell near a residential complex, the building of a store was partially destroyed: a fire broke out and was contained.

We remind you

On the evening of October 29, Kyiv was attacked with ballistic weapons. Warehouse buildings caught fire in the Darnytskyi district.

Russia struck a poultry farm near Kyiv; a thousand birds could not be saved29.10.26, 11:03 • 4602 views

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Vitali Klitschko
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