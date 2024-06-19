The All-Ukrainian Association of Retired Judges advised how judges should act in case of pressure on them

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16363 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 150384 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 146124 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 159366 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 210878 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 245858 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152417 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370951 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183414 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 150000 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 96024 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 137555 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 125304 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 34559 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 53322 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 150385 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 127002 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 146124 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 139177 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 159366 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12312 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13527 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17598 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18766 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 35693 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The All-Ukrainian Association of Retired Judges advised how judges should act in case of pressure on them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 109525 views

According to Neviadomskyi, a judge has the right to personally appeal to the Prosecutor General with a statement about pressure on him or her. He or she can also appeal to the Council of Judges of Ukraine, and the COJ can also appeal to the Prosecutor General and the HCJ.

The All-Ukrainian Association of Retired Judges advised how judges should act in case of pressure on them

The judge under pressure must report it to the High Council of Justice. The HCJ, in turn, must appeal to the Prosecutor General, who is obliged to conduct an investigation and, if the fact of pressure is confirmed, open criminal proceedings. This was stated by Denys Neviadomskyi, President of the All-Ukrainian Association of Retired Judges, in an exclusive commentary to UNN .

Earlier, Danylo Hetmantsev, the head of the Rada's tax committee, published several posts on his Telegram channel in which he called on the public to put pressure on the court and openly criticized the judges' decisions. Judge Vitaliy Tsyktych of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv appealed to the High Council of Justice and the Office of the Prosecutor General with a statement about pressure from Hetmantsev and the MP's attempts to influence the court's decisions and interfere in its activities. After that, Hetmantsev published another post in which he criticized the decision of the panel of judges of the Dnipro District Administrative Court. They recognized that the National Bank had made an illegal decision to revoke the license and start liquidating Concord Bank. This is probably how Hetmantsev wanted to influence the judges who will consider the NBU's appeal.

The judge who is subjected to pressure must apply to the HCJ with a statement on the unlawful pressure exerted on him/her, and the HCJ makes a decision on this matter and, if the fact of pressure is established, applies to the Prosecutor General, who is obliged to conduct an inspection, based on the results of which he/she may initiate a criminal case (enter information into the URPTI) or provide a response on the absence of grounds

- Nevyadomsky noted. 

The Prosecutor General must also provide a response to the HCJ on the inspection and the decision based on its results within the time limit established by law. 

In addition, according to Neviadomskyi, the judge has the right to personally appeal to the Prosecutor General with a statement about pressure on him.

He may also appeal to the Council of Judges of Ukraine, and the CCU may also appeal to the Prosecutor General and the HCJ. 

Recall

Earlier, Nevyadomsky emphasized that Hetmantsev violates the Criminal Code of Ukraine with his calls . According to him, the MP, in particular, calls for interference in the activities of the court and violates the presumption of innocence.

Lawyer Dmytro Kasyanenko noted that Hetmantsev's post could be regarded as pressure on the judge and influence on his decision. Lawyer Serhiy Lysenko believes that Hetmantsev is trying to influence the court through social media through public opinion and is taking on the role of a judge, determining which decision of the Themis will be legal in the criminal proceedings on illegal tobacco.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
National Bank of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91