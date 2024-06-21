The Air Force warned about a high-speed target from Kharkiv region in the direction of Dnipropetrovsk region
Kyiv • UNN
A high-speed target was detected moving from the Kharkiv region in the direction of Dnipropetrovsk, and an Air Alert was issued throughout Ukraine due to a potential missile Hazard.
The air forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about a high-speed target from Kharkiv region in the direction of Dnipropetrovsk region, writes UNN.
Details
"High-speed target from Kharkiv region in the direction of Dnipropetrovsk region!"- reported in the PS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram.
Meanwhile, there is an air alert all over Ukraine. "Missile danger throughout Ukraine! Take-off of the MiG - 31K from the Savasleika airfield," the AFU PS noted earlier.
