The Air Force warned about a high-speed target from Kharkiv region in the direction of Dnipropetrovsk region

The air forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about a high-speed target from Kharkiv region in the direction of Dnipropetrovsk region, writes UNN.

Details

"High-speed target from Kharkiv region in the direction of Dnipropetrovsk region!"- reported in the PS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram.

Meanwhile, there is an air alert all over Ukraine. "Missile danger throughout Ukraine! Take-off of the MiG - 31K from the Savasleika airfield," the AFU PS noted earlier.

