Tens of thousands of Italians protested against prices and military spending

On Friday, tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Italy to protest the rising cost of living and increased military spending. ANSA reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that students, truck drivers, farmers and other workers took to the streets of major cities — Rome, Turin, Palermo, Milan and Naples — protesting the rising cost of living.

Demonstrations proceeded peacefully in most cities; however, in Turin, police used a water cannon to push back protesters who approached the security cordons protecting the prefecture building.

Law enforcement officers launched an attack in central Turin after some protesters began throwing bottles at officers. Tear gas was also used — the publication writes.

Clashes with law enforcement also took place in Venice. Seven police officers suffered minor injuries, bruises and cuts after clashing with march participants who attempted to break through the roadblocks.

In Rome, a large march took place near the Colosseum, where protesters said they planned to set up tents and remain there for the weekend. Demonstrators placed garbage bins across the streets and set them on fire.

In Milan, students blocked the ring road for an hour and a half, but later returned to the city center.

We remind you

On October 24 in Rome, the capital of Italy, several hundred protesters broke through onto the grounds of the Colosseum, where tourists were present at the time. The demonstrators broke through the entrance gates of the historic landmark.

From France to Italy: Europe swept by a wave of protests over the rising cost of living