Temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in Kyiv and the region on March 31

On March 31, traffic in Kyiv and the region will be restricted due to security measures involving foreign delegations. This was reported by UNN with reference to the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi.

On March 31, 2026, due to security measures involving foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. - the message says.

Citizens are urged to be understanding and take into account the restrictions when planning their day.

Recall

On March 30, acting Prime Minister of Bulgaria Andrey Gyurov arrived in the capital with key ministers. Meetings with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials are planned.